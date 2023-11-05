The 49 ODI hundred club: A comparison between Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar

With a century in the World Cup match against South Africa Virat Kohli equalled Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 ODI hundreds

In the 2012 Asia Cup match against Bangladesh, Tendulkar (114) scored his 49th hundred and became the first batter to cross 100 international centuries

Both Tendulkar and Kohli scored their first ODI century at the age of 21, making them two of the youngest Indian ODI centurions

24-year-old Kohli chalked up his 15th ODI century in his 109th match, breaking Tendulkar’s record to become the youngest and fastest to 15 centuries

Kohli powered his way to Tendulkar’s record of 49 ODI centuries(462 games) - it took the 35-year-old only 289 matches

While Tendulkar had scored 33 centuries in a winning cause, Kohli currently has a few more to his name - 40

Tendulkar has 17 tons chasing, while the designated chase master has 27

Having played six ODI World Cups, Tendulkar has racked up six hundreds whereas Kohli now has four in four WCs

Tendulkar scored the most centuries (9) against Australia while Kohli has notched up 10 against Sri Lanka

With his century against SA , Kohli has now scored 23 hundreds at home. Tendulkar on the other hand has 20

More Shorts

IND vs SA: Leading wicket-takers in India vs South Africa matches in World Cup
By Team Sportstar
IND vs SA, CWC 2023: Top Moments in ODI World Cups
By Team Sportstar
What happened when India and South Africa last met in an ODI World Cup match?
By Team Sportstar