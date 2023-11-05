With a century in the World Cup match against South Africa Virat Kohli equalled Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 ODI hundreds
In the 2012 Asia Cup match against Bangladesh, Tendulkar (114) scored his 49th hundred and became the first batter to cross 100 international centuries
Both Tendulkar and Kohli scored their first ODI century at the age of 21, making them two of the youngest Indian ODI centurions
24-year-old Kohli chalked up his 15th ODI century in his 109th match, breaking Tendulkar’s record to become the youngest and fastest to 15 centuries
Kohli powered his way to Tendulkar’s record of 49 ODI centuries(462 games) - it took the 35-year-old only 289 matches
While Tendulkar had scored 33 centuries in a winning cause, Kohli currently has a few more to his name - 40
Tendulkar has 17 tons chasing, while the designated chase master has 27
Having played six ODI World Cups, Tendulkar has racked up six hundreds whereas Kohli now has four in four WCs
Tendulkar scored the most centuries (9) against Australia while Kohli has notched up 10 against Sri Lanka
With his century against SA , Kohli has now scored 23 hundreds at home. Tendulkar on the other hand has 20