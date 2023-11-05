101* vs SA, 2023: Virat Kohli equalled Sachin’s record of 49 ODI centuries with his second hundred of the 2023 World Cup match against South Africa
107 vs SL, 2009: First centuries are always special. A 20-year-old Kohli scored his maiden ODI ton, putting on a show alongside Gautam Gambhir to script a seven-wicket win for India
100* vs BAN, 2011: Kohli managed to score his maiden World Cup century in a massive 87-run win over Bangladesh in the 2011 ODI World Cup
107 vs ENG, 2011: The last game of a five-match ODI series came to an end with India faltering in a six-wicket loss against England. But Kohli stole the limelight with a 93-ball 107
183 vs PAK, 2012: Kohli’s 148-ball 183 helped India clinch a then highest-ever ODI chase. Powered by Virat’s demolition, India managed to chase 330 with 13 balls to spare
133 vs SL, 2012: A stroke-making masterclass from Kohli inspired India to chase down 321 in just over 36 overs. He scored a quickfire 86-ball 133 and helped India cross the finish line with ease
100 vs AUS, 2013: In the final match of the 2013 ODI series between India and Australia, Kohli amassed a 52-ball 100 and helped India register a nine-wicket win
122 vs ENG, 2017: Kohli smashed his first ton after being appointed as the full-time captain in a 350-run chase against England. Kohli’s 105-ball 122 helped India chased the target with 11 balls to spare
113 vs BAN, 2022: It was Ishan Kishan’s double ton against Bangladesh that stole the spotlight but Kohli scored his first century in three years in a 227-run win
166* vs SL, 2023: Kohli kickstarted 2023 in style, smashing 283 runs in 3 ODI matches against Sri Lanka. 166 of those came in the final ODI as India won by 317 runs
103 vs BAN, 2023: Kohli’s 48th century came against Bangladesh in the 2023 ODI World Cup match with India posting a 7-wicket win.
Here’s an interesting trivia: Kohli holds the record for most 100s in a winning cause in ODIs with 40 hundreds