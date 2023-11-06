List of batters who have been timed out and dismissed in cricket history

Angelo Mathews became the first cricketer to be ‘timed out’ in an international match during Sri Lanka’s World Cup clash against Bangladesh in New Delhi
Mathews, who was walking in as No. 6 for Sri Lanka, could not take the stance in the required time due to a problem with his helmet.
There have been six other instances of batters being timed out in cricket and they all come from the first class level
1987 saw the first instance of this kind of dismissal when Andrew Jordan was timed out in a domestic fixture between Easter Province and Transvaal in the Howa Bowl
Playing for Eastern Province, Jordan was unbeaten overnight but couldn’t make it on time to the ground the next day courtesy of waterlogged streets due to a flood in Port Elizabeth
This fixture was organised by the South African cricket board for non-white players during the apartheid era.
When apartheid was abolished in the 2000s, this fixture was given first-class status making Jordan the first batter to be dismissed timed out
Tripura’s Hemulal Yadav was the first recorded batter dismissed timed out in 1997
Tripura was batting and had lost its ninth wicket when the umpires called for a drinks break
Yadav, who was to come in at No.11, was engrossed in a conversation with his team manager on the boundary line and was declared timed out
The third instance of such a dismissal involved West Indian player Vasbert Drakes, playing in the South Africa domestic cricket in the 2002-03 season
Playing for Border against Free State in East London in 2002, Drakes missed his flight and couldn’t make it for day 1 of the game
After playing in the Champions Trophy, Drakes was supposed to travel from Colombo by flight which got delayed. Drakes was dismissed timed out mid-air!
Andrew Harris’ is the fourth name on this list after being dismissed timed out during a fixture between Nottinghamshire and Durham in 2003
Nottinghamshire was in a solid position with the bat and Harris, who had pulled his groin, didn’t think his services would be required. A batting collapse however forced him to pad up, but he took too long to walk in and was timed out
West Indies player Ryan Austin joined this infamous list in 2014 during a match between Combined Campuses and Colleges and the Windward Islands
Austin was lethal with the ball, snapping up eight wickets but when his turn came to bat, he couldn’t reach the crease on time and was timed out
Charles Kunje is the latest addition to this list before Matthews came along, getting dismissed via time out in a match between Matabeleland Tuskers and Mountaineers in 2017
Batting first, the Tuskers were struggling at 53/5 but Kunje failed to make it to the crease within three minutes. After the fielding time appealed, he was given out