What is a time out dismissal - the reason why Angelo Mathews was declared out in BAN vs SL in World Cup 2023?

Of the many forms of dismissals in cricket, the rarest of the lot is ‘timed out’.
During the ODI World Cup match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in New Delhi, Angelo Mathews became the first cricketer to be ‘timed out’ in an international match.
Mathews, who was walking in as No. 6 for Sri Lanka, was at the crease on time but didn’t take stance because of an issue with his helmet strap
This caused him to ask for a replacement, delaying proceedings
This prompted the Bangladesh side to appeal for a timed out dismissal
The umpires had a chat with Mathews and the Bangladesh team and eventually gave the Sri Lankan batter out
According to MCC, a batter is deemed timed out under the following circumstance
After the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batter, the incoming batter must, unless Time has been called, be ready to receive the ball, or for the other batter to be ready to receive the next ball within 3 minutes of the dismissal or retirement
The laws also add that the bowler does not get the credit for the wicket.
But, according to ICC World Cup 2023 playing conditions, the time limit for the batter is just two minutes.
There have been six instances of time out dismissals, all coming from first class cricket