11 ways a batter can be dismissed in cricket and when it happened first

There are 11 ways of dismissing a batter in cricket. After the ODI World Cup match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, all 11 have occurred at least once in an international match
Here’s when each of these dismissals took place in international cricket for the first time
Bowled- The first such dismissal was of Australia’s Nat Thomson by England’s Allen Hill in the first ever Test match, between Australia and England in 1877
Caught- In the same match in 1877, Hill took Test cricket’s first catch off Alfred Shaw’s bowling to dismiss Australia’s Tom Horan
Run out- Australia’s Dave Gregory was the first batter to be run out in the 1877 match against England
LBW- England’s Harry Jupp was trapped LBW by Australia’s Tom Garrett in 1877, the first to be dismissed this way
Stumped- The first batter to be stumped was England’s Alfred Shaw by Jack Blackham (wk) in the same match
Hit wicket- George Bonner was the first to be dismissed hit wicket in international cricket. He was dismissed that way in 1884 by England bowler Ted Peate
Obstructing the field- The first player to be dismissed obstructing the field was England’s Sir Len Hutton against South Africa in 1951
Handling the ball- South Africa’s Russell Endean was the first player in international cricket to be dismissed for handling the ball in 1957
Retired out- Sri Lanka’s Marvan Atapattu (left) was the first batter to be retired out in a match against Bangladesh in 2001
Hit the ball twice- Fanyan Mughal of Malta became the first to be given out for hitting the ball twice in the match against Romania in 2023
Timed out- Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews became the first international cricketer to be timed out during the 2023 World Cup match against Bangladesh