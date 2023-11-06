MagazineBuy Print

Angelo Mathews timed out during SL vs BAN: Fourth umpire explains why

Mathews exceeded the allotted quota of three minutes by the International Cricket Council, to get ready before facing the first ball due to a damaged helmet.

Published : Nov 06, 2023 20:07 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews walks off the field after he was declared timed out.
Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews walks off the field after he was declared timed out. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews walks off the field after he was declared timed out. | Photo Credit: AP

During an ICC ODI World Cup game between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley stadium in New Delhi, Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews made history by becoming the first international cricketer to be timed out.

Mathews took more than the allotted two-minute time to gear up before facing the first ball due to a damaged helmet. Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan appealed for a timed out, which was upheld by the on-field umpires after discussing the matter. As a result, Mathews had to walk back to the dugout without facing any balls.

This led to a debate on social media among fans and cricket experts, who accused Bangladesh of lacking sportsmanship.

Adrian Hodstock, the fourth umpire for the fixture, clarified the matter during the mid-innings break.

RELATED | Timed out in cricket: What is it, rules explained and has it happened before

“When it comes to timed out, the incoming batter has to be in position to receive the ball within two minutes. The TV umpire monitors the two minutes and he will then relay the message to the standing umpire,” told the  BBC. 

“In this instance, the batter wasn’t ready within those two minutes even before the strap became an issue for him. The two minutes had already elapsed” he added.

“After the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batter, the incoming batter must, unless Time has been called, be ready to receive the ball or for the other batter to be ready to receive the next ball within 2 minutes of the dismissal or retirement. If this requirement is not met, the incoming batter will be out, Timed out,” says the World Cup playing conditions.

