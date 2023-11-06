MagazineBuy Print

Timed out in cricket: What is it, rules explained and has it happened before

During the ODI World Cup match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Angelo Mathews became the first cricketer to be dismissed by ‘timed out’ in an international match.

Published : Nov 06, 2023 16:14 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Srilankan batsman Angelo Mathews was given Timed Out during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match against Bangladesh.
Srilankan batsman Angelo Mathews was given Timed Out during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match against Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu
infoIcon

Srilankan batsman Angelo Mathews was given Timed Out during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match against Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu

Of the many forms of dismissals in cricket, the rarest of the lot is ‘timed out’.

During the ODI World Cup match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in New Delhi on Monday, Angelo Mathews became the first cricketer to be ‘timed out’ in an international match.

Mathews, who was walking in as No. 6 for Sri Lanka, could not take the crease in the required time due to a problem with his helmet.

This prompted the Bangladesh side to appeal for a timed out dismissal. The umpires had a chat with Mathews and the Bangladesh team and eventually gave the Sri Lankan batter out.

Angelo Mathews timed out in Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh World Cup match, first international cricketer ever to be dismissed this way

Timed Out Explained

According to MCC, a batter is deemed timed out under the following circumstance:

After the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batter, the incoming batter must, unless Time has been called, be ready to receive the ball, or for the other batter to be ready to receive the next ball within 3 minutes of the dismissal or retirement.

The laws also add that the bowler does not get the credit for the wicket.

But, according to ICC World Cup 2023 playing conditions, the time limit for the batter is just two minutes.

“After the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batter, the incoming batter must, unless Time has been called, be ready to receive the ball or for the other batter to be ready to receive the next ball within 2 minutes of the dismissal or retirement. If this requirement is not met, the incoming batter will be out, Timed out,” says the World Cup playing conditions.

