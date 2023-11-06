MagazineBuy Print

Angelo Mathews timed out in Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh World Cup match, first international cricketer ever to be dismissed this way

The strap of Mathews’s helmet broke as he walked out to bat. While he waited for the replacement, Shakib appealed and Mathews was given out.

Published : Nov 06, 2023 16:00 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Mathews walked in to bat after Shakib dismissed Sadeera Samarawickrama, who made a 42-ball 41. 
Mathews walked in to bat after Shakib dismissed Sadeera Samarawickrama, who made a 42-ball 41.  | Photo Credit: R V Moorthy / The Hindu
Mathews walked in to bat after Shakib dismissed Sadeera Samarawickrama, who made a 42-ball 41.  | Photo Credit: R V Moorthy / The Hindu

In a bizarre turn of events, Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews became the first player to be timed out in international cricket during a World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Monday.

The strap of Mathews’s helmet broke as he walked out to bat. While he waited for the replacement, Shakib appealed and Mathews was given out. Once Shakib decided to uphold the decision, there was nothing the umpires could do.

Timed out in cricket: What is it, rules explained and has it happened before

Mathews walked in to bat after Shakib dismissed Sadeera Samarawickrama, who made a 42-ball 41. 

“After the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batter, the incoming batter must, unless Time has been called, be ready to receive the ball, or for the other batter to be ready to receive the next ball within 3 minutes of the dismissal or retirement. If this requirement is not met, the incoming batter will be out, Timed out,” states the MCC rulebook. 

However, the ODI World Cup 2023 Playing Conditions pin the time at two minutes. “After the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batter, the incoming batter must, unless Time has been called, be ready to receive the ball or for the other batter to be ready to receive the next ball within 2 minutes of the dismissal or retirement. If this requirement is not met, the incoming batter will be out, Timed out,” the statement says.

A batter has been timed out only six times before in any format, all in first-class cricket.

ICC ODI World Cup 2023

