Angelo Mathews timed out in Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh World Cup match, first international cricketer ever to be dismissed this way

In a bizarre turn of events, Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews became the first player to be timed out in international cricket during a World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Monday.

FOLLOW LIVE | Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh updates

The strap of Mathews’s helmet broke as he walked out to bat. While he waited for the replacement, Shakib appealed and Mathews was given out. Once Shakib decided to uphold the decision, there was nothing the umpires could do.

Mathews walked in to bat after Shakib dismissed Sadeera Samarawickrama, who made a 42-ball 41.

“After the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batter, the incoming batter must, unless Time has been called, be ready to receive the ball, or for the other batter to be ready to receive the next ball within 3 minutes of the dismissal or retirement. If this requirement is not met, the incoming batter will be out, Timed out,” states the MCC rulebook.

However, the ODI World Cup 2023 Playing Conditions pin the time at two minutes. “After the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batter, the incoming batter must, unless Time has been called, be ready to receive the ball or for the other batter to be ready to receive the next ball within 2 minutes of the dismissal or retirement. If this requirement is not met, the incoming batter will be out, Timed out,” the statement says.

A batter has been timed out only six times before in any format, all in first-class cricket.