Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka LIVE score, ICC World Cup 2023 updates: Preview, predicted XI; BAN v SL toss at 1:30pm; Streaming info

- November 06, 2023 12:56BANGLADESH VS SRI LANKA DREAM 11 FANTASY TEAM
Wicket-Keepers: Litton Das, Kusal Mendis
Batters: Najmul Hossain Shanto,, Pathum Nissanka, Mahmudullah
All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan(VC), Mehidy Hasan Miraz
Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka(C)
Team composition: BAN 6-5 SL | Credits left: 11
- November 06, 2023 12:46BANGLADESH vs SRI LANKA PREDICTED LINEUPS
BANGLADESH: Litton Das, Tanzid Tamim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushifiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.
SRI LANKA: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjeya De Silva/Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka.
- November 06, 2023 12:39BAN VS SL - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
BAN (highest score) vs SL: 324/5 (50)(Melbourne, 2015)
BAN (lowest score) vs SL: 108 (38.2) (Colombo, 2005)
SL (highest score) vs BAN: 357/9 (50) (Lahore, 2008)
SL (lowest score) vs BAN: 83 (11.5) (Mirpur, 2018)
BAN (highest individual score) vs SL: Mushfiqur Rahim (144 off 150)(Dubai, 2018)
BAN (best bowling) vs SL: Abdur Razzak - 5/62 (10)
SL (highest individual score) vs BAN: Tillakaratne Dilshan (161* off 146)(Melbourne, 2015)
SL (best bowling) vs BAN: Chaminda Vaas - 6/25 (9.1)
- November 06, 2023 12:28Streaming/telecast information
The ICC World Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The match will also be telecast live across the Star Sports network
- November 06, 2023 12:23PREVIEW
The floodlights burned bright at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday night. The smog, a scourge for the residents of the Indian capital at this time of the year, was visible.
Under lights, the beleaguered Sri Lankan players were getting ready for a training session ahead of their World Cup clash with Bangladesh. Earlier, in the day a Bangladesh fan, who had flown to India to follow his team, wanted to know: “Is the weather gloomy?”
It was his first time in Delhi, though he had followed his team in other cities like Kolkata and Mumbai, so he was astonished to find that the fogginess in the afternoon was caused by poor air quality.
The air quality here is so terrible and hazardous that it has become a cause of concern and debate on the eve of the match between these two struggling Asian sides.
Bangladesh has just two points on the table, having lost six matches in a row. Its only win was against Afghanistan in the opening match seems like ages ago.
Although the Lankans have one extra win, they may not be in a great space of mind after getting thrashed by India by 302 runs in their previous match. But then, they aren’t the only ones who have been shoved aside by Rohit Sharma’s troops.
With the top seven teams – and the host Pakistan – qualifying for the Champions Trophy, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have still something to play for, apart from pride. Both teams should be keen to put their poor shows behind them.
The Islanders must be hoping the impressive young left-arm seamer Dilshan Madushanka continues his form as one of the leading wicket-takers of the tournament, and Sadeera Samarawickrama delivers with the bat again.
As for Bangladesh, it needs to up its game considerably in all departments to arrest the slide.
-P.K. Ajith Kumar
