MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka LIVE score, ICC World Cup 2023 updates: Preview, predicted XI; BAN v SL toss at 1:30pm; Streaming info

BAN vs SL: Get live updates, score and highlights of the ICC ODI World Cup match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Updated : Nov 06, 2023 13:23 IST

Team Sportstar
NEW DELHI, 05/11/2023. Srilankan cricket team players during a net practice session on the eve of the ICC World Cup Match against Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on November 05, 2023. Photo: R V Moorthy / The Hindu
NEW DELHI, 05/11/2023. Srilankan cricket team players during a net practice session on the eve of the ICC World Cup Match against Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on November 05, 2023. Photo: R V Moorthy / The Hindu | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV
lightbox-info

NEW DELHI, 05/11/2023. Srilankan cricket team players during a net practice session on the eve of the ICC World Cup Match against Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on November 05, 2023. Photo: R V Moorthy / The Hindu | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the ICC ODI World Cup match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, happening at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi.

  • November 06, 2023 13:06
    If Gavaskar set the benchmarks for Tendulkar to scale, the latter pushed the envelope both in the longer version and ODIs and provided the motivation for Kohli to launch a respectful pursuit.

    King Kohli embraces the limelight, completes troika of India’s batting excellence with 49th ton

    India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli smashed his 49th ODI hundred in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 to equal the record of Sachin Tendulkar at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

  • November 06, 2023 12:56
    BANGLADESH VS SRI LANKA DREAM 11 FANTASY TEAM

    Wicket-Keepers: Litton Das, Kusal Mendis

    Batters: Najmul Hossain Shanto,, Pathum Nissanka, Mahmudullah

    All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan(VC), Mehidy Hasan Miraz

    Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka(C)

    Team composition: BAN 6-5 SL | Credits left: 11

  • November 06, 2023 12:46
    BANGLADESH vs SRI LANKA PREDICTED LINEUPS

    BANGLADESH: Litton Das, Tanzid Tamim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushifiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.

    SRI LANKA: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjeya De Silva/Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka.

  • November 06, 2023 12:39
    BAN VS SL - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS

    BAN (highest score) vs SL: 324/5 (50)(Melbourne, 2015)

    BAN (lowest score) vs SL: 108 (38.2) (Colombo, 2005)

    SL (highest score) vs BAN: 357/9 (50) (Lahore, 2008)

    SL (lowest score) vs BAN: 83 (11.5) (Mirpur, 2018)

    BAN (highest individual score) vs SL: Mushfiqur Rahim (144 off 150)(Dubai, 2018)

    BAN (best bowling) vs SL: Abdur Razzak - 5/62 (10)

    SL (highest individual score) vs BAN: Tillakaratne Dilshan (161* off 146)(Melbourne, 2015)

    SL (best bowling) vs BAN: Chaminda Vaas - 6/25 (9.1)

  • November 06, 2023 12:28
    Streaming/telecast information

    The ICC World Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The match will also be telecast live across the Star Sports network

  • November 06, 2023 12:23
    PREVIEW

    The floodlights burned bright at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday night. The smog, a scourge for the residents of the Indian capital at this time of the year, was visible.

    Under lights, the beleaguered Sri Lankan players were getting ready for a training session ahead of their World Cup clash with Bangladesh. Earlier, in the day a Bangladesh fan, who had flown to India to follow his team, wanted to know: “Is the weather gloomy?”

    It was his first time in Delhi, though he had followed his team in other cities like Kolkata and Mumbai, so he was astonished to find that the fogginess in the afternoon was caused by poor air quality.

    The air quality here is so terrible and hazardous that it has become a cause of concern and debate on the eve of the match between these two struggling Asian sides.

    Bangladesh has just two points on the table, having lost six matches in a row. Its only win was against Afghanistan in the opening match seems like ages ago.

    Although the Lankans have one extra win, they may not be in a great space of mind after getting thrashed by India by 302 runs in their previous match. But then, they aren’t the only ones who have been shoved aside by Rohit Sharma’s troops.

    With the top seven teams – and the host Pakistan – qualifying for the Champions Trophy, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have still something to play for, apart from pride. Both teams should be keen to put their poor shows behind them.

    The Islanders must be hoping the impressive young left-arm seamer Dilshan Madushanka continues his form as one of the leading wicket-takers of the tournament, and Sadeera Samarawickrama delivers with the bat again.

    As for Bangladesh, it needs to up its game considerably in all departments to arrest the slide.

    -P.K. Ajith Kumar

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

Bangladesh /

Sri Lanka

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka LIVE score, ICC World Cup 2023 updates: Preview, predicted XI; BAN v SL toss at 1:30pm; Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mohali decks up to host Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 final sans cheering crowd
    Sahil Mathur
  3. Rapinoe gets another shot at title before retirement as OL Reign reaches NWSL final
    AFP
  4. Inconsistent Barcelona targets early Champions League progress
    AFP
  5. ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand follows the 2019 script - Make a strong start only to find itself in do-or-die position
    Sankar Narayanan EH
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka LIVE score, ICC World Cup 2023 updates: Preview, predicted XI; BAN v SL toss at 1:30pm; Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. ODI World Cup 2023: Rathour says Rohit’s attacking batting approach at top of order working well for team
    PTI
  3. ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand follows the 2019 script - Make a strong start only to find itself in do-or-die position
    Sankar Narayanan EH
  4. King Kohli embraces the limelight, completes troika of India’s batting excellence with 49th ton
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  5. Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: BAN vs SL playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka LIVE score, ICC World Cup 2023 updates: Preview, predicted XI; BAN v SL toss at 1:30pm; Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mohali decks up to host Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 final sans cheering crowd
    Sahil Mathur
  3. Rapinoe gets another shot at title before retirement as OL Reign reaches NWSL final
    AFP
  4. Inconsistent Barcelona targets early Champions League progress
    AFP
  5. ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand follows the 2019 script - Make a strong start only to find itself in do-or-die position
    Sankar Narayanan EH
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment