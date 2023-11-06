ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table after SL vs BAN: Bangladesh beats Sri Lanka to keep Champions Trophy hopes alive

As the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup nears its business end, the battle for knockout qualification heats up. India and South Africa have qualified with 16 and 12 points respectively but the final two spots are still open for an array of teams.

Bangladesh moved to seventh after it registered a three-wicket win over Sri Lanka at the Arun Jaitley stadium, powered by a 149 ball 169-run partnership between Skipper Shakib Al Hasan and Najmul Hossain Shanto.

Shakib’s team, with four points, are currently in contention for a Champions Trophy spot.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table:

Team Played Won Lost Points Net Run Rate 1. India (Q) 8 8 0 16 +2.456 2. South Africa (Q) 8 6 2 12 +1.376 3. Australia 7 5 2 10 +0.924 4. New Zealand 8 4 4 8 +0.398 5. Pakistan 8 4 4 8 +0.036 6. Afghanistan 7 4 3 8 -0.330 7. Bangladesh (E) 8 2 6 4 -1.142 7. Sri Lanka (E) 8 2 6 4 -1.160 8. Netherlands 7 2 5 4 -1.398 10. England (E) 7 1 6 2 -1.504

(Updated on November 6 after Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh)