ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table after SL vs BAN: Bangladesh beats Sri Lanka to keep Champions Trophy hopes alive

ODI World Cup 2023 Points Table: Here is the latest points table update and team standings of the ongoing 50-over cricket World Cup in India during week five. 

Published : Nov 06, 2023 22:06 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan celebrates his half century with teammate N Shanto.
Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan celebrates his half century with teammate N Shanto. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

As the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup nears its business end, the battle for knockout qualification heats up. India and South Africa have qualified with 16 and 12 points respectively but the final two spots are still open for an array of teams.

ALSO READ
World Cup 2023 top run-scorers after BAN vs SL: De Kock continues on top; Kohli second

Bangladesh moved to seventh after it registered a three-wicket win over Sri Lanka at the Arun Jaitley stadium, powered by a 149 ball 169-run partnership between Skipper Shakib Al Hasan and Najmul Hossain Shanto.

Shakib’s team, with four points, are currently in contention for a Champions Trophy spot.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table:

Team Played Won Lost Points Net Run Rate
1. India (Q) 8 8 0 16 +2.456
2. South Africa (Q) 8 6 2 12 +1.376
3. Australia 7 5 2 10 +0.924
4. New Zealand 8 4 4 8 +0.398
5. Pakistan 8 4 4 8 +0.036
6. Afghanistan 7 4 3 8 -0.330
7. Bangladesh (E) 8 2 6 4 -1.142
7. Sri Lanka (E) 8 2 6 4 -1.160
8. Netherlands 7 2 5 4 -1.398
10. England (E) 7 1 6 2 -1.504

(Updated on November 6 after Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh)

