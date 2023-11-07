ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table after AUS vs AFG: Injured Maxwell shines as Australia beats Afghanistan to qualify for knockouts

Australia clinched an unlikely win against Afghanistan in the ongoing ODI World Cup at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday to seal a semifinal spot.

An injured Glenn Maxwell remained unbeaten at 201 alongside skipper Pat Cummins as the Australian duo etched their names in the history books after the Aussies won by three wickets.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table:

Team Played Won Lost Points Net Run Rate 1. India (Q) 8 8 0 16 +2.456 2. South Africa (Q) 8 6 2 12 +1.376 3. Australia(Q) 8 6 2 12 +0.861 4. New Zealand 8 4 4 8 +0.398 5. Pakistan 8 4 4 8 +0.036 6. Afghanistan 8 4 4 8 -0.338 7. Bangladesh (E) 8 2 6 4 -1.142 7. Sri Lanka (E) 8 2 6 4 -1.160 8. Netherlands 7 2 5 4 -1.398 10. England (E) 7 1 6 2 -1.504

(Updated on November 7 after Australia vs Afghanistan)