ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table after AUS vs AFG: Injured Maxwell shines as Australia beats Afghanistan to qualify for knockouts

ODI World Cup 2023 Points Table: Here is the latest points table update and team standings of the ongoing 50-over cricket World Cup in India during week five. 

Published : Nov 07, 2023 22:28 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Australia’s Glen Maxwell.
Australia’s Glen Maxwell. | Photo Credit: The Hindu
infoIcon

Australia’s Glen Maxwell. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Australia clinched an unlikely win against Afghanistan in the ongoing ODI World Cup at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday to seal a semifinal spot.

An injured Glenn Maxwell remained unbeaten at 201 alongside skipper Pat Cummins as the Australian duo etched their names in the history books after the Aussies won by three wickets.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table:

Team Played Won Lost Points Net Run Rate
1. India (Q) 8 8 0 16 +2.456
2. South Africa (Q) 8 6 2 12 +1.376
3. Australia(Q) 8 6 2 12 +0.861
4. New Zealand 8 4 4 8 +0.398
5. Pakistan 8 4 4 8 +0.036
6. Afghanistan 8 4 4 8 -0.338
7. Bangladesh (E) 8 2 6 4 -1.142
7. Sri Lanka (E) 8 2 6 4 -1.160
8. Netherlands 7 2 5 4 -1.398
10. England (E) 7 1 6 2 -1.504

(Updated on November 7 after Australia vs Afghanistan)

