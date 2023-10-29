MagazineBuy Print

Most hundreds in ODI World Cup: Rohit nears record-extending 8th century in IND vs ENG WC 2023 match

ODI World Cup records: India’s Rohit Sharma leads the tally with seven hundreds, and is nearing a record-extending eighth ton against England.

Published : Oct 29, 2023 16:24 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rohit Sharma in action.
Rohit Sharma in action. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR
infoIcon

Rohit Sharma in action. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR

The ICC men’s ODI World Cup has witnessed some of the greatest batters exhibiting their best in the quest for world glory.

Several batters have racked up blistering centuries for their respective sides over the course of 13 editions. India’s Rohit Sharma has managed seven World Cup centuries, the most among all batters.

Check Out: India v England LIVE Score Updates

David Warner and Sachin Tendulkar are second with six hundreds apiece.

Here is a look at the batters with most ODI World Cup hundreds:

Player Innings 100s Runs Average HS
Rohit Sharma (IND) 23* 7 1368 68.40 140
David Warner (AUS) 24 6 1405 63.86 178
Sachin Tendulkar (IND) 44 6 2278 56.95 152
Kumar Sangakkara (SL) 35 5 1532 56.74 124
Ricky Ponting (AUS) 42 5 1743 45.86 140*
Sourav Ganguly (IND) 21 4 1006 55.88 183
AB de Villiers (SA) 22 4 1207 63.52 162*
Mark Waugh (AUS) 22 4 1004 52.84 130
T Dilshan (SL) 25 4 1112 52.95 161*
Mahela Jayawardena (SL) 34 4 1100 35.48 115*

