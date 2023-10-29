Most hundreds in ODI World Cup: Rohit nears record-extending 8th century in IND vs ENG WC 2023 match

The ICC men’s ODI World Cup has witnessed some of the greatest batters exhibiting their best in the quest for world glory.

Several batters have racked up blistering centuries for their respective sides over the course of 13 editions. India’s Rohit Sharma has managed seven World Cup centuries, the most among all batters.

David Warner and Sachin Tendulkar are second with six hundreds apiece.

Here is a look at the batters with most ODI World Cup hundreds: