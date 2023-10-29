MagazineBuy Print

Rohit Sharma completes 1000 runs in ODIs in 2023 during IND vs ENG

Rohit becomes the third batter to hit 1000 runs this year after India’s Shubman Gill and Pathum Nissanka of Sri Lanka.

Published : Oct 29, 2023 15:17 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rohit Sharma playing a shot during India vs England at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.
Rohit Sharma playing a shot during India vs England at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. | Photo Credit: AFP
Rohit Sharma completed 1000 runs in One-Day Internationals in 2023 during India’s World Cup match against England in Lucknow on Sunday.

He crossed the mark in his 21st innings and averages 55.66 in the year. He has hit two hundreds and seven fifties. Rohit is the third batter to hit 1000 runs this year after India’s Shubman Gill and Pathum Nissanka of Sri Lanka.

FOLLOW |India v England LIVE Score and Updates

This was the fifth time Rohit scored 1000 runs or more in a calendar year. He crossed the four-figure mark in 2013, 2017, 2018 and 2019 too. The last one yielded the best results for Rohit as he scored 1490 runs in 28 innings which included seven hundreds.

The game against England was also Rohit’s 100th international as captain. During the innings against England, Rohit became just the fifth Indian batter to hit 18000 international runs.

Rohit got to his 54th ODI half century off 66 deliveries with a pull shot over fine leg for six runs against Mark Wood.

