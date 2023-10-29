India vs England live score, World Cup 2023: Rohit, Gill eye solid start in PowerPlay; IND 4/0 in 2 overs

Match Day -1 training: Inside ENG, IND nets

The difference in mood and optimism was reflected on Saturday when both teams took their turn to get their eye in on the practice nets adjacent to the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on the eve of their coming together.

England’s session, which happened first, was one missing the jovial mood of its training outings at the beginning of the tournament. The ever-present boombox played out quietly in the background.

The batters took their turn in handling the spinners among the local net bowlers, with the occasional mix of throwdowns and pacers.

Talismanic all-rounder Ben Stokes sandwiched his batting stint with spells of off-spin, a departure from his hard-on-the-deck medium pace, an experiment underlining the uncertainty in the side and its performance. READ MORE