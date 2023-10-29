MagazineBuy Print

India vs England live score, World Cup 2023: Rohit, Gill eye solid start in PowerPlay; IND 4/0 in 2 overs

IND vs ENG live score, ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Follow latest match updates, scorecard and highlights from the India vs England World Cup match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Updated : Oct 29, 2023 14:11 IST

Team Sportstar
India's captain Rohit Sharma, right, shakes hands with England's captain Jos Butler after the coin toss before the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between England and India in Lucknow, India, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
India's captain Rohit Sharma, right, shakes hands with England's captain Jos Butler after the coin toss before the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between England and India in Lucknow, India, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi) | Photo Credit: Aijaz Rahi
India's captain Rohit Sharma, right, shakes hands with England's captain Jos Butler after the coin toss before the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between England and India in Lucknow, India, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi) | Photo Credit: Aijaz Rahi

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the India vs England World Cup 2023 match being played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Milestone alert: Rohit Sharma set for his 100th international match as skipper

India skipper Rohit Sharma will be leading the national side in his 100th game across formats in Lucknow today.

IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma to play 100th match as India captain in Lucknow - full stats, records


  • October 29, 2023 14:07
    IND 4/0 IN 2 OVERS

    Woakes shares the new ball. Gill, on strike, with two slips in place. There is no pace on this surface. Not ideal for strokeplay. Batters have to take risks if they want to score quickly. Gill’s off the mark with a quality backfoot punch through cover for four. Willey offered neither width nor length in his first over. Woakes now needs to back it up. Decent start. Four from it.

  • October 29, 2023 14:03
    News flash

    IND vs ENG: Why is India wearing black armbands in World Cup 2023 match against England in Lucknow?

  • October 29, 2023 14:00
    IND 0/0 IN 1 OVER

    Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill march out to the middle. Rohit will take strike. Slip in place for him. Left-arm pacer David Willey with the ball. Three dots to start off the innings. Rohit is waiting for the one that shapes back in. But for now, Willey’s wobble seam is taking the ball away from him. Excellent start from Willey - right on the money. Maiden to start the proceedings.

  • October 29, 2023 13:55
    Indian players wearing black armbands

    Indian players are wearing black armbands in memory of Bishan Singh Bedi, who passed away on October 23. Bedi was battling age-related illnesses and had undergone a few surgeries in recent years. Bedi, regarded as one of the world’s finest ever spin bowlers, captained India in 22 of his 67 Tests and took 266 wickets.

  • October 29, 2023 13:51
    STAT ATTACK

    : By Mohandas Menon


    Fastest/slowest to reach individual 50/100 in #CWC2023


    50:

    Fastest: 25 balls (Kusal Mendis/Travis Head)

    Slowest: 81 balls (Kane Williamson)


    100:

    Fastest: 40 balls (Glenn Maxwell)

    Slowest: 104 balls (Mahmudullah)

  • October 29, 2023 13:45
    Opening thoughts

    There was a chance to play Ashwin here. But India has stuck with the winning combination. As for England, Ben Stokes’s inability to bowl makes the team’s balance on the bowling front look a tad lopsided.

  • October 29, 2023 13:35
    Playing 11s

    India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 KL Rahul (wk), 6 Suryakumar Yadav, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Kuldeep Yadav, 9 Mohammed Shami, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Mohammed Siraj.

    England: 1 Jonny Bairstow, 2 Dawid Malan, 3 Joe Root, 4 Ben Stokes, 5 Jos Buttler (capt/wk), 6 Liam Livingstone, 7 Moeen Ali, 8 Chris Woakes, 9 David Willey, 10 Adil Rashid, 11 Mark Wood.

  • October 29, 2023 13:32
    TOSS UPDATE

    ENGLAND HAVE WON THE TOSS AND DECIDED TO BOWL FIRST. Hosts India have won all five of their matches. But this is the first time Rohit Sharma’s men will be defending a total this World Cup.

  • October 29, 2023 13:16
    Pitch view

    Ravi Shastri reckons the surface will assist spinners but it will get better for batting as the game progresses. Nasser Hussain reiterates Shastri’s point, adding that it’s a question of just how much the ball will spin and when.

  • October 29, 2023 13:13
    More from Lucknow

    Pranay: Jadeja, Ashwin, Kuldeep and Shami are warming up on the practice pitch.

    Bumrah and Kohli join them shortly.

    More of Kohli the bowler today?

  • October 29, 2023 13:09
    NEWS FLASH

    Sri Lanka’s Dushmantha Chameera, who has played 44 ODIs, was named as a replacement after Lahiru Kumara was ruled out due to a left thigh muscle injury sustained during training in Pune.

  • October 29, 2023 13:02
    From ground zero

    Our man, Pranay Rajiv, pings from the venue: Ashwin just came up to the pitch, looked at the surface closely, and tapped at a few places. Had a look at the crease. But he hasn’t marked his run-up yet.

  • October 29, 2023 12:37
    India v England Predicted 11s

    India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav.

    England XI: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c/wk), Moeen Ali, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson.

  • October 29, 2023 12:20
    IND vs ENG: Best moments revisited

    India and England squared off on the opening day of the first-ever ODI World Cup and has since created some memories across their meetings over the years.

  • October 29, 2023 11:52
    King Kohli vs England: Stats

    Virat Kohli full batting stats against England ahead of IND vs ENG ODI World Cup 2023 match

  • October 29, 2023 11:39
    Match Day -1 training: Inside ENG, IND nets

    The difference in mood and optimism was reflected on Saturday when both teams took their turn to get their eye in on the practice nets adjacent to the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on the eve of their coming together.

    England’s session, which happened first, was one missing the jovial mood of its training outings at the beginning of the tournament. The ever-present boombox played out quietly in the background.

    The batters took their turn in handling the spinners among the local net bowlers, with the occasional mix of throwdowns and pacers.

    Talismanic all-rounder Ben Stokes sandwiched his batting stint with spells of off-spin, a departure from his hard-on-the-deck medium pace, an experiment underlining the uncertainty in the side and its performance. READ MORE

  • October 29, 2023 11:31
    Three hours to go, fans are already in the house

  • October 29, 2023 11:27
    World Cup Match Preview

    The labyrinth of roads criss-crossing Lucknow’s heart are dotted with heritage buildings, harking back to a bygone era. The other end of the spectrum has contemporary streets and suburbs with their skyscrapers. Modern pizzas and ancient tunday kebabs jostle together in a multi-layered culinary landscape.

    In this city imbued with history’s footprints, India takes on England in a World Cup game at the Ekana Stadium here on Sunday. The host gets another chance to extend its winning run. Be it Shubman Gill’s absence in the initial two games or Hardik Pandya’s current hibernation, Rohit Sharma’s men have found a way to stay afloat and land their punches.

    Squaring against India is a rival, weighed down by the defending champion tag and bruised by four losses. A lone win over Bangladesh remains a mild palliative balm. England’s Bazball swagger in Tests has gone missing in ODIs under a different coaching structure. READ MORE

  • October 29, 2023 11:16
    IND vs ENG full squads

    India team: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan

    England team: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Brydon Carse, Harry Brook, Gus Atkinson

  • October 29, 2023 11:15
    IND vs ENG Live streaming info

    Where can one watch IND vs ENG ODI World Cup 2023 match?

    The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between India and England will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network from 2:00 PM IST onwards.

    Where to watch live streaming of IND vs ENG ODI World Cup 2023 match?

    The ICC World Cup 2023 match between India and England will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
