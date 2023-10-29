India vs England live score, World Cup 2023: Rohit, Gill eye solid start in PowerPlay; IND 4/0 in 2 overs

Milestone alert: Rohit Sharma set for his 100th international match as skipper
India skipper Rohit Sharma will be leading the national side in his 100th game across formats in Lucknow today.
- October 29, 2023 14:07IND 4/0 IN 2 OVERS
Woakes shares the new ball. Gill, on strike, with two slips in place. There is no pace on this surface. Not ideal for strokeplay. Batters have to take risks if they want to score quickly. Gill’s off the mark with a quality backfoot punch through cover for four. Willey offered neither width nor length in his first over. Woakes now needs to back it up. Decent start. Four from it.
- October 29, 2023 14:03News flash
- October 29, 2023 14:00IND 0/0 IN 1 OVER
Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill march out to the middle. Rohit will take strike. Slip in place for him. Left-arm pacer David Willey with the ball. Three dots to start off the innings. Rohit is waiting for the one that shapes back in. But for now, Willey’s wobble seam is taking the ball away from him. Excellent start from Willey - right on the money. Maiden to start the proceedings.
- October 29, 2023 13:55Indian players wearing black armbands
Indian players are wearing black armbands in memory of Bishan Singh Bedi, who passed away on October 23. Bedi was battling age-related illnesses and had undergone a few surgeries in recent years. Bedi, regarded as one of the world’s finest ever spin bowlers, captained India in 22 of his 67 Tests and took 266 wickets.
- October 29, 2023 13:51STAT ATTACK
: By Mohandas Menon
Fastest/slowest to reach individual 50/100 in #CWC2023
50:
Fastest: 25 balls (Kusal Mendis/Travis Head)
Slowest: 81 balls (Kane Williamson)
100:
Fastest: 40 balls (Glenn Maxwell)
Slowest: 104 balls (Mahmudullah)
- October 29, 2023 13:45Opening thoughts
There was a chance to play Ashwin here. But India has stuck with the winning combination. As for England, Ben Stokes’s inability to bowl makes the team’s balance on the bowling front look a tad lopsided.
- October 29, 2023 13:35Playing 11s
India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 KL Rahul (wk), 6 Suryakumar Yadav, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Kuldeep Yadav, 9 Mohammed Shami, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Mohammed Siraj.
England: 1 Jonny Bairstow, 2 Dawid Malan, 3 Joe Root, 4 Ben Stokes, 5 Jos Buttler (capt/wk), 6 Liam Livingstone, 7 Moeen Ali, 8 Chris Woakes, 9 David Willey, 10 Adil Rashid, 11 Mark Wood.
- October 29, 2023 13:32TOSS UPDATE
ENGLAND HAVE WON THE TOSS AND DECIDED TO BOWL FIRST. Hosts India have won all five of their matches. But this is the first time Rohit Sharma’s men will be defending a total this World Cup.
- October 29, 2023 13:16Pitch view
Ravi Shastri reckons the surface will assist spinners but it will get better for batting as the game progresses. Nasser Hussain reiterates Shastri’s point, adding that it’s a question of just how much the ball will spin and when.
- October 29, 2023 13:13More from Lucknow
Pranay: Jadeja, Ashwin, Kuldeep and Shami are warming up on the practice pitch.
Bumrah and Kohli join them shortly.
More of Kohli the bowler today?
- October 29, 2023 13:09NEWS FLASH
Sri Lanka’s Dushmantha Chameera, who has played 44 ODIs, was named as a replacement after Lahiru Kumara was ruled out due to a left thigh muscle injury sustained during training in Pune.
- October 29, 2023 13:02From ground zero
Our man, Pranay Rajiv, pings from the venue: Ashwin just came up to the pitch, looked at the surface closely, and tapped at a few places. Had a look at the crease. But he hasn’t marked his run-up yet.
- October 29, 2023 12:37India v England Predicted 11s
India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav.
England XI: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c/wk), Moeen Ali, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson.
- October 29, 2023 12:20IND vs ENG: Best moments revisited
India and England squared off on the opening day of the first-ever ODI World Cup and has since created some memories across their meetings over the years.SEE MORE
- October 29, 2023 11:52King Kohli vs England: Stats
- October 29, 2023 11:39Match Day -1 training: Inside ENG, IND nets
The difference in mood and optimism was reflected on Saturday when both teams took their turn to get their eye in on the practice nets adjacent to the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on the eve of their coming together.
England’s session, which happened first, was one missing the jovial mood of its training outings at the beginning of the tournament. The ever-present boombox played out quietly in the background.
The batters took their turn in handling the spinners among the local net bowlers, with the occasional mix of throwdowns and pacers.
Talismanic all-rounder Ben Stokes sandwiched his batting stint with spells of off-spin, a departure from his hard-on-the-deck medium pace, an experiment underlining the uncertainty in the side and its performance. READ MORE
- October 29, 2023 11:31Three hours to go, fans are already in the house
- October 29, 2023 11:27World Cup Match Preview
The labyrinth of roads criss-crossing Lucknow’s heart are dotted with heritage buildings, harking back to a bygone era. The other end of the spectrum has contemporary streets and suburbs with their skyscrapers. Modern pizzas and ancient tunday kebabs jostle together in a multi-layered culinary landscape.
In this city imbued with history’s footprints, India takes on England in a World Cup game at the Ekana Stadium here on Sunday. The host gets another chance to extend its winning run. Be it Shubman Gill’s absence in the initial two games or Hardik Pandya’s current hibernation, Rohit Sharma’s men have found a way to stay afloat and land their punches.
Squaring against India is a rival, weighed down by the defending champion tag and bruised by four losses. A lone win over Bangladesh remains a mild palliative balm. England’s Bazball swagger in Tests has gone missing in ODIs under a different coaching structure. READ MORE
- October 29, 2023 11:16IND vs ENG full squads
India team: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan
England team: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Brydon Carse, Harry Brook, Gus Atkinson
- October 29, 2023 11:15IND vs ENG Live streaming info
Where can one watch IND vs ENG ODI World Cup 2023 match?
The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between India and England will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network from 2:00 PM IST onwards.
Where to watch live streaming of IND vs ENG ODI World Cup 2023 match?
The ICC World Cup 2023 match between India and England will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
