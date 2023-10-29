MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli registers first duck in ODI World Cup match

In 32 innings in World Cups before the England game, Kohli had managed 1384 runs at an average of 53.23.

Published : Oct 29, 2023 14:43 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Virat Kohli walks into the pitch.
Virat Kohli walks into the pitch. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Virat Kohli walks into the pitch. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Virat Kohli was dismissed for a duck for the first time in an ODI World Cup match during India’s match against England in Lucknow on Sunday.

FOLLOW |India v England LIVE Score and Updates

Looking to clear the mid off fielder at the top of the ring against David Willey, Kohli stepped out of the crease to loft the ball. However, he got it off the sticker of his bat to hand a catch to Ben Stokes and depart for a nine-ball duck.

In 32 innings before the England game, Kohli had managed 1384 runs at an average of 53.23 and avoided getting out without opening his account.

This was also his 16th duck in ODIs and just the third against England in ODIs. The first came at Eden Gardens in 2011 while the second was in Dharamsala in 2013.

After his dimissal in Lucknow, Kohli has 354 runs in this year’s World Cup in six innings.

Related Topics

ICC World Cup 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kane, Beckham to Rooney: Top 15 goals scored from half-way line
    Team Sportstar
  2. Most hundreds in ODI World Cup: Rohit nears record-extending 8th century in IND vs ENG WC 2023 match
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs England live score, World Cup 2023: Rahul falls after 91-run stand with Rohit, IND 131/4
    Team Sportstar
  4. India looks to avenge Asian Games loss to China in Women’s Champions Trophy 2023:
    Uthra Ganesan
  5. India bats first against England, first time in World Cup 2023 - What is Rohit & Co.’s win record while defending totals?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. Most hundreds in ODI World Cup: Rohit nears record-extending 8th century in IND vs ENG WC 2023 match
    Team Sportstar
  2. Rohit Sharma completes 18000 international runs during IND vs ENG World Cup 2023 match
    Team Sportstar
  3. Rohit Sharma completes 1000 runs in ODIs in 2023 during IND vs ENG
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli registers first duck in ODI World Cup match
    Team Sportstar
  5. India bats first against England, first time in World Cup 2023 - What is Rohit & Co.’s win record while defending totals?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kane, Beckham to Rooney: Top 15 goals scored from half-way line
    Team Sportstar
  2. Most hundreds in ODI World Cup: Rohit nears record-extending 8th century in IND vs ENG WC 2023 match
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs England live score, World Cup 2023: Rahul falls after 91-run stand with Rohit, IND 131/4
    Team Sportstar
  4. India looks to avenge Asian Games loss to China in Women’s Champions Trophy 2023:
    Uthra Ganesan
  5. India bats first against England, first time in World Cup 2023 - What is Rohit & Co.’s win record while defending totals?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment