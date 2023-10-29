IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli registers first duck in ODI World Cup match

Virat Kohli was dismissed for a duck for the first time in an ODI World Cup match during India’s match against England in Lucknow on Sunday.

Looking to clear the mid off fielder at the top of the ring against David Willey, Kohli stepped out of the crease to loft the ball. However, he got it off the sticker of his bat to hand a catch to Ben Stokes and depart for a nine-ball duck.

In 32 innings before the England game, Kohli had managed 1384 runs at an average of 53.23 and avoided getting out without opening his account.

This was also his 16th duck in ODIs and just the third against England in ODIs. The first came at Eden Gardens in 2011 while the second was in Dharamsala in 2013.

After his dimissal in Lucknow, Kohli has 354 runs in this year’s World Cup in six innings.