IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli registers first duck in ODI World Cup match

Virat Kohli was dismissed for a duck for the first time in an ODI World Cup match during India’s match against England in Lucknow on Sunday.
FOLLOW |India v England LIVE Score and Updates
Looking to clear the mid off fielder at the top of the ring against David Willey, Kohli stepped out of the crease to loft the ball. However, he got it off the sticker of his bat to hand a catch to Ben Stokes and depart for a nine-ball duck.
In 32 innings before the England game, Kohli had managed 1384 runs at an average of 53.23 and avoided getting out without opening his account.
This was also his 16th duck in ODIs and just the third against England in ODIs. The first came at Eden Gardens in 2011 while the second was in Dharamsala in 2013.
After his dimissal in Lucknow, Kohli has 354 runs in this year’s World Cup in six innings.
Latest on Sportstar
- Kane, Beckham to Rooney: Top 15 goals scored from half-way line
- Most hundreds in ODI World Cup: Rohit nears record-extending 8th century in IND vs ENG WC 2023 match
- India vs England live score, World Cup 2023: Rahul falls after 91-run stand with Rohit, IND 131/4
- India looks to avenge Asian Games loss to China in Women’s Champions Trophy 2023:
- India bats first against England, first time in World Cup 2023 - What is Rohit & Co.’s win record while defending totals?
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE