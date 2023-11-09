Meg Lanning announces retirement: Looking back at the Australia legend’s career, reactions

In a statement made public in the early hours of Thursday, Meg Lanning declared it was “the right time” to end her 13-year-long stint as an Aussie cricketer
The 31-year-old is a seven-time World Cup winner, five of which she has won as captain
Lanning has represented Australia in 241 matches - six Tests, 103 ODIs and 132 T20Is, and has scored 8,352 runs in total which includes 17 international hundreds
Here’s a look at what some people had to say about her retirement:
I’ve always admired your dedication and commitment to the game. It’s a sad day for international cricket - Mithali Raj, former captain of India’s women’s cricket team
We were all lucky enough to live in the world when Lanning wore the green & gold - Lisa Sthalekar, former captain of Australia’s women’s cricket team
Congrats on an unbelievable international career Meg. Such a tough competitor, I enjoyed our battles over the years! - Heather Knight, captain of England’s women cricket team
There are a handful of batters in the game that made me stop what I was doing, just to watch them play. Meg Lanning was one - Ian Bishop, former cricketer for West Indies
One of the greatest batters and captains we’ll ever see - Ashleigh Gardener, Australia cricketer