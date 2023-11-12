What happened when India and Netherlands last met in an ODI World Cup match?

India and Netherlands have played only two ODI matches - the 2003 ODI World Cup, and in Delhi in the 2011 ODI World Cup

Netherlands won the toss and chose to bat first

After 15 overs, Piyush Chawla succeeded in picking up the first wicket

Chawla and Yuvraj Singh (2/43) picked up two wickets each while Ashish Nehra took one

Zaheer Khan (3/20) wrapped up the game. The Dutch were bowled out for 189

Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag opened the innings for India

With the match-winning boundary, Yuvraj scored a half-century and led India to a five-wicket victory

He was also adjudged ‘Player of the match’ for his all-round performance

India went on to win the 2011 ODI World Cup

