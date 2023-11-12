What happened when India and Netherlands last met in an ODI World Cup match?

India and Netherlands have played only two ODI matches - the 2003 ODI World Cup, and in Delhi in the 2011 ODI World Cup
Netherlands won the toss and chose to bat first
After 15 overs, Piyush Chawla succeeded in picking up the first wicket
Chawla and Yuvraj Singh (2/43) picked up two wickets each while Ashish Nehra took one
Zaheer Khan (3/20) wrapped up the game. The Dutch were bowled out for 189
Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag opened the innings for India
With the match-winning boundary, Yuvraj scored a half-century and led India to a five-wicket victory
He was also adjudged ‘Player of the match’ for his all-round performance
India went on to win the 2011 ODI World Cup