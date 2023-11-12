India won the toss and chose to bat first in the final league match of the ODI World Cup 2023
Captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill got off to a great start(100-run partnership) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru
Gill scored a half century before getting caught just within the boundary line. Rohit also struck his third fifty of this edition
Virat Kohli contributed 51 runs and built a 71-run partnership with Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas and KL Rahul smashed a centuryeach helping India get to a huge total of 410-4
Mohammed Siraj took an early wicket to send Wesley Barresi (4) back
Ravindra Jadeja STRUCK in his first ball to remove Max O’Dowd (30)
Virat Kohli bowled for the first time in this World Cup edition. The wrong-footed inswinging menace dismissed Scot Edwards for 17
Surprise package: Suryakumar, Gill and Kohli got a chance to roll their arm
Rohit finished the game in style by picking the final wicket and became the ninth bowler of the innings
India defeated the Dutch by 160 runs to win all the nine of its league stage games