IND vs NED: Shreyas, Rahul centuries, Match in pictures

India won the toss and chose to bat first in the final league match of the ODI World Cup 2023

Captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill got off to a great start(100-run partnership) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

Gill scored a half century before getting caught just within the boundary line. Rohit also struck his third fifty of this edition

Virat Kohli contributed 51 runs and built a 71-run partnership with Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas and KL Rahul smashed a centuryeach helping India get to a huge total of 410-4

Mohammed Siraj took an early wicket to send Wesley Barresi (4) back

Ravindra Jadeja STRUCK in his first ball to remove Max O’Dowd (30)

Virat Kohli bowled for the first time in this World Cup edition. The wrong-footed inswinging menace dismissed Scot Edwards for 17

Surprise package: Suryakumar, Gill and Kohli got a chance to roll their arm

Rohit finished the game in style by picking the final wicket and became the ninth bowler of the innings

India defeated the Dutch by 160 runs to win all the nine of its league stage games

