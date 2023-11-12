The former skipper picked his fifth ODI wicket and ninth international scalp during India’s World Cup 2023 match against Netherlands
Kohli’s first ODI scalp was England captain Alistair Cook, who was clean bowled for 50 at Cardiff in 2011
In the same year, Kohli cleaned up Cook’s opening partner Craig Kieswetter at Mohali for his second ODI wicket
Kohli dismissed Quinton de Kock for 135 by having him caught off his own bowling at Johannesburg in 2013 for his third scalp
Kohli, India’s most economical bowler on the day, had Brendon McCullum caught at cover by Rohit Sharma at Wellinton in 2014
Kohli picked his first ODI wicket in nine years when he dismissed Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards
The ‘wrong-footed, in-swinging menace’ is the only bowler to pick a T20I wicket off the zeroth delivery of his career
He achieved the distinction when he had England’s Kevin Pietersen stumped off a wide delivery at Manchester in 2011
Kohli famously picked Johnson Charles’ wicket in the 2016 T20 World Cup semifinal at Wankhede, which was his last international scalp before Sunday