After India beat the Netherlands to win its ninth game on the trot, it found itself among the longest unbeaten streaks in the tournament’s history:
First is mighty Australia’s unbeaten run of 34 games over four World Cup editions
The Aussies did not lose any game from 1999 to 2011 and became the first side to secure three consecutive World Cup titles
Coming in second is India’s record of 11 games which started under the leadership of MS Dhoni in 2011
After four wins in 2011 and seven in 2015, India’s streak was put to a stop by the 2015 host Australia in the semifinals of the tournament
West Indies’ unbeaten run of 10 games was during the first two editions of the World Cup (1975, 1979)
The side’s run ended on rather unexpected lines with the team going down to underdog India in the 1983 edition
India finished the 2023 World Cup league stage unbeaten. Its nine game win streak is fourth in the list
In 2015, New Zealand won eight games on the bounce and emerged as one of the contenders for the title
However, it all came to an end with a heartbreaking loss in the final to Australia