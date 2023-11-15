In the league stage fixture in Lucknow, Australia won the toss and chose to bowl first
South Africa’s Quinton de Kock led from the start and smashed a century
Aiden Markram notched up a half-century, his first of this edition
Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell picked up two wickets each. South Africa’s final score was 311/7
Australia started losing wickets quickly and was down three wickets in the first 10 over | AUS 50-3 (10)
Marnus Labuschagne was Australia’s highest scorer and added 46 crucial runs
Kagiso Rabada dimissed three batters. Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi got two wickets each
Australia was bowled out for 177 runs. The Proteas registered a 134-run victory