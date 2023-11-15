IND vs NZ World Cup semifinal: From Kohli’s century to Shami’s seven wickets, top five moments

The crossover of the century

Football legend David Beckham was present for the game. He accompanied Sachin Tendulkar and the players to the ground

Moment of misfortune: Shubman Gill retired hurt after after scoring 79 runs off 65 balls due to cramps

The opening batter returned to the middle towards the end of the innings

Virat Kohli lit up Wankhede with his third century in this ODI World Cup edition

Chalking-up 117 off 113, the run-machine brought up his 50th ODI ton, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s record

Sultan of Seam: Mohammed Shami got India off to a formidable start removing both the Kiwi openers in quick time

Last nail in the coffin: Shami removed the danger man Daryl Mitchell (134 off 119). He went on to grab a seven-wicket haul

India continued its winning streak as it beat New Zealand by 70 runs

The Men in Blue will face either South Africa or Australia in the final of the ODI World Cup on Sunday

More Shorts

IND vs NZ: All of Mohammed Shami’s wickets in the ODI World Cup semifinal
By Team Sportstar
Top celebrities in attendance at Wankhede for IND vs NZ semifinal
By Team Sportstar
Gallery: Virat Kohli’s record-breaking 50 ODI centuries in pictures
By Team Sportstar