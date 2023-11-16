ODI World Cup 2023: Australia’s road to the semifinal 

Australia had a poor start to its 2023 ODI World Cup campaign. It lost to hosts India by six wickets in Chennai

Against South Africa in Lucknow, Australia was defeated by 134 runs, losing its second consecutive game

However, the Aussies began to find their form. The five-time champion beat Sri Lanka by five wickets at the same venue

Australia defeated Pakistan by 62 runs in Bengaluru. David Warner and Mitchell Marsh scored centuries

In the match against Netherlands in Delhi, Australia thrashed Netherlands by 309 runs, the largest win by runs in ODI World Cup history

In a very close match, it beat New Zealand by five runs in Dharamshala. Travis Head struck a hundred in just 59 deliveries, his first in ODI World Cups

It faced defending champion England in Ahmedabad and won by 33 runs. Adam Zampa (3/21) was adjudged player of the match

In the match vs Afghanistan in Mumbai, Glenn Maxwell (201*) broke several records and guided his team to a thrilling three-wicket victory

Facing Bangladesh in its last league stage match, Australia won by eight wickets in Pune. Marsh’s unbeaten 177 helped his side register its highest successful run chase in ODI World Cups

Finishing third in the points table with seven wins from nine games, Australia will face South Africa for a spot in the 2023 ODI World Cup final

More Shorts

World Cup rewind: What happened in South Africa’s ill-fated 1999 semifinal vs Australia?
By Team Sportstar
What happened when South Africa met Australia earlier in the 2023 ODI World Cup?
By Team Sportstar
IND vs NZ World Cup semifinal: From Kohli’s century to Shami’s seven wickets, top five moments
By Team Sportstar