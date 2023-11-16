ODI World Cup 2023: Australia’s road to the semifinal 

Australia had a poor start to its 2023 ODI World Cup campaign. It lost to hosts India by six wickets in Chennai
Against South Africa in Lucknow, Australia was defeated by 134 runs, losing its second consecutive game
However, the Aussies began to find their form. The five-time champion beat Sri Lanka by five wickets at the same venue
Australia defeated Pakistan by 62 runs in Bengaluru. David Warner and Mitchell Marsh scored centuries
In the match against Netherlands in Delhi, Australia thrashed Netherlands by 309 runs, the largest win by runs in ODI World Cup history
In a very close match, it beat New Zealand by five runs in Dharamshala. Travis Head struck a hundred in just 59 deliveries, his first in ODI World Cups
It faced defending champion England in Ahmedabad and won by 33 runs. Adam Zampa (3/21) was adjudged player of the match
In the match vs Afghanistan in Mumbai, Glenn Maxwell (201*) broke several records and guided his team to a thrilling three-wicket victory
Facing Bangladesh in its last league stage match, Australia won by eight wickets in Pune. Marsh’s unbeaten 177 helped his side register its highest successful run chase in ODI World Cups
Finishing third in the points table with seven wins from nine games, Australia will face South Africa for a spot in the 2023 ODI World Cup final