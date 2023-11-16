ODI records at the Eden Gardens stadium ahead of SA vs AUS semifinal

South Africa will face Australia in the ODI World Cup semifinal on Nov 16 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Here’s a look at the ODI records at this venue:

Highest total: India 404/5 vs Sri Lanka in 2014

Lowest total: South Africa 83 all-out vs India in 2023

Highest individual score: Rohit Sharma (IND) 264 vs Sri Lanka in 2014

Best Bowling Figure: Anil Kumble (IND) 6/12vs West Indies in 1993

South Africa has played 5 ODI matches at Eden Gardens | Won: 2, Lost: 3

Australia has played 3 ODI matches at Eden Gardens | Won: 2, Lost: 1

South Africa beat Australia by 134 runs in the league stage game of ODI World Cup 2023

