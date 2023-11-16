South Africa will face Australia in the ODI World Cup semifinal on Nov 16 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Here’s a look at the ODI records at this venue:
Highest total: India 404/5 vs Sri Lanka in 2014
Lowest total: South Africa 83 all-out vs India in 2023
Highest individual score: Rohit Sharma (IND) 264 vs Sri Lanka in 2014
Best Bowling Figure: Anil Kumble (IND) 6/12vs West Indies in 1993
South Africa has played 5 ODI matches at Eden Gardens | Won: 2, Lost: 3
Australia has played 3 ODI matches at Eden Gardens | Won: 2, Lost: 1
South Africa beat Australia by 134 runs in the league stage game of ODI World Cup 2023