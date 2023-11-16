SA vs AUS: Teams’ semifinal appearances in ODI World Cups

South Africa will face Australia in the semifinal clash of ODI World Cup on 16 November 2023
So far South Africa has appeared in four semifinals of ODI World Cups | 1992, 1999, 2007 and 2015 | Win: 0 Loss: 3 Tie: 1
Faf du Plessis’ 82 off 107 (2015) is the highest individual score for the Proteas in the semifinal
Shaun Pollock has the best bowling figure of 5/36
South Africa scored its highest semifinal score (281-5) against New Zealand in 2015
South Africa made their last semi final appearance in 2015. The Proteas were beaten by New Zealand by four wickets
Australia has had eight semifinal appearances, thus far | 1975, 1987, 1996, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2015 and 2019 | Win: 6 Loss: 1 Tie: 1
Steve Smith smashed the highest score for Aussies in a semifinal game | 105 vs India in 2015
Gary Gilmour’s 6/14 against England in 1975 remains as the best bowling figure for Australia in the World Cup
328/7 vs India in 2015 is the highest total for the team in the ODI World Cup
Australia faced a defeat against England in its last semifinal in 2019. England won the game by eight wickets