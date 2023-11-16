ODI World Cup: India arrives in Ahmedabad ahead of big final

After beating New Zealand in the ODI World Cup semifinal in Mumbai, Team India landed in Ahmedabad for the final clash
India has won all ten games in this edition and is set to appear in its fourth final in ODI World Cups
Breaking the semifinal curse, India will look to lift its third World Cup title after 12 years and its second one at home
India will be playing only its fifth ODI game at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad
The second finalist will be decided after the semifinal clash between South Africa and Australia in Kolkata
Sultan of Seam, Mohammed Shami, will hope to continue his unbelievable wicket-taking performance after picking up seven wickets in the semifinal vs New Zealand
India has struck a fine balance in all departments in this tournament and will hope to finish the edition on a high, with a trophy in hand