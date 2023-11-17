What happened the last time India played an ODI World Cup final?

India secured a place in the 2011 ODI World Cup final after beating Pakistan in the semifinal. It faced 1996 champion Sri Lanka at the Wankhede stadium for the crown

With Sri Lanka opting to bat first, opener Upul Tharanga couldn’t get going. He was removed for two runs by Zaheer Khan, India’s leading wicket-taker in that edition

However, Mahela Jayawardene rose to the occasion for Sri Lanka with an unbeaten 103 to become the sixth player to score a century in an ODI World Cup final

Sri Lanka was starting to fight back with skipper Kumar Sangakkara and Jayawardene’s 62-run partnership

Yuvraj Singh did the needful to break the momentum. Sangakkara got an edge through to MS Dhoni and had to depart for 48 runs

Thilan Samaraweera settled in quickly and contributed crucial runs as well. Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar were also brought on

An expensive last over (18 runs) powered Sri Lanka to a total of 274/6

Sri Lanka got the better start. Off the second ball of the opening over, Lasith Malinga got Virender Sehwag (0) out lbw

Malinga struck again and this time Tendulkar was caught behind by Sangakkara off a brilliant dive to his right

Gautam Gambhir steadied the innings with Kohli. They brought up an 83-run partnership before Kohli was removed by Tillakaratne Dilshan

Dhoni promoted himself up the order. After Gambhir got out for a brilliant 97, it was up to the skipper and Yuvraj to bring it home for India

Dhoni finished the match in his signature style by smashing an unforgettable match-winning six

After a long wait of 28 years, India lifted the trophy for the second time and was the first team to win it at home

