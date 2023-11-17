India secured a place in the 2011 ODI World Cup final after beating Pakistan in the semifinal. It faced 1996 champion Sri Lanka at the Wankhede stadium for the crown
With Sri Lanka opting to bat first, opener Upul Tharanga couldn’t get going. He was removed for two runs by Zaheer Khan, India’s leading wicket-taker in that edition
However, Mahela Jayawardene rose to the occasion for Sri Lanka with an unbeaten 103 to become the sixth player to score a century in an ODI World Cup final
Sri Lanka was starting to fight back with skipper Kumar Sangakkara and Jayawardene’s 62-run partnership
Yuvraj Singh did the needful to break the momentum. Sangakkara got an edge through to MS Dhoni and had to depart for 48 runs
Thilan Samaraweera settled in quickly and contributed crucial runs as well. Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar were also brought on
An expensive last over (18 runs) powered Sri Lanka to a total of 274/6
Sri Lanka got the better start. Off the second ball of the opening over, Lasith Malinga got Virender Sehwag (0) out lbw
Malinga struck again and this time Tendulkar was caught behind by Sangakkara off a brilliant dive to his right
Gautam Gambhir steadied the innings with Kohli. They brought up an 83-run partnership before Kohli was removed by Tillakaratne Dilshan
Dhoni promoted himself up the order. After Gambhir got out for a brilliant 97, it was up to the skipper and Yuvraj to bring it home for India
Dhoni finished the match in his signature style by smashing an unforgettable match-winning six
After a long wait of 28 years, India lifted the trophy for the second time and was the first team to win it at home