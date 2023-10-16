Cricket is set to be part of the Olympic Games for the first time in more than 100 years
It was confirmed at the 141st International Olympics committee (IOC) session held in Mumbai
However, the vote was not unanimous, with two members voting against the motion
It has appeared only once before, at the 1900 Paris Games when Great Britain beat France by 158 runs in a one-off final
Cricket will be played in the Twenty20 (T20) format and both men and women’s teams will be included
“The innings has just begun, and we can’t wait to see where this incredible journey leads” - Greg Barclay, ICC Chairman
The IOC gave its formal approval for four more sports for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics
Namely Baseball/Softball, Flag Football, Lacrosse and Squash