Cricket included in Los Angeles Olympics 2028 programme

Cricket is set to be part of the Olympic Games for the first time in more than 100 years

It was confirmed at the 141st International Olympics committee (IOC) session held in Mumbai

However, the vote was not unanimous, with two members voting against the motion

It has appeared only once before, at the 1900 Paris Games when Great Britain beat France by 158 runs in a one-off final

Cricket will be played in the Twenty20 (T20) format and both men and women’s teams will be included

“The innings has just begun, and we can’t wait to see where this incredible journey leads” - Greg Barclay, ICC Chairman

The IOC gave its formal approval for four more sports for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

Namely Baseball/Softball, Flag Football, Lacrosse and Squash

