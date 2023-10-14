World Cup 2023: Williamson suffers fracture in comeback match after six months

The New Zealand team confirmed an undisplaced left thumb fracture after scans

Photo Credit: ANI

Williamson suffered an ACL rupture in Ahmedabad during the IPL 2023 opener in March

Photo Credit: The Hindu

He was out for six months and underwent surgery

Photo Credit: Getty Images

The skipper returned with two outings in NZ’s warm-up games

Photo Credit: AFP

He did not feature in its opening two wins vs ENG and NED

Photo Credit: AFP

Williamson struck an 81-ball fifty against Bangladesh in a 246 chase

Photo Credit: PTI

He later retired hurt on 78 after getting hit on his left hand

Photo Credit: AP

Tom Blundell will join the squad as cover for the captain

Photo Credit: AFP

More Shorts

India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023 LIVE updates
By Team Sportstar
IND vs PAK: Ahmedabad venue records
By Team Sportstar
IND vs PAK: India vs Pakistan records in Ahmedabad
By Team Sportstar