World Cup 2023: Williamson suffers fracture in comeback match after six months

The New Zealand team confirmed an undisplaced left thumb fracture after scans
Williamson suffered an ACL rupture in Ahmedabad during the IPL 2023 opener in March
He was out for six months and underwent surgery
The skipper returned with two outings in NZ’s warm-up games
He did not feature in its opening two wins vs ENG and NED
Williamson struck an 81-ball fifty against Bangladesh in a 246 chase
He later retired hurt on 78 after getting hit on his left hand
Tom Blundell will join the squad as cover for the captain