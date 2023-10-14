The countries have played against each other twice in Ahmedabad
Last time they faced each other in a T20 game in 2012
India: 192/5 | Pakistan: 181/7 | India won by 11 runs
Yuvraj Singh was the top scorer with 72 runs. Umar Gul picked up 4 wickets.
Mohammad Hafeez scored a half century (55). Ashok Dinda picked 3 wickets.
The teams have also played one ODI in this venue in 2005
India: 315/6 | Pakistan: 319/7 | Pakistan won by 3 wickets
Sachin Tendulkar scored a ton (123) and Shoaib Malik grabbed 3 wickets
Shoaib Malik also scored 65 runs and Murali Kartik picked 2 wickets