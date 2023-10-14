IND vs PAK: India vs Pakistan records in Ahmedabad

The countries have played against each other twice in Ahmedabad

Photo Credit: AFP

Last time they faced each other in a T20 game in 2012

IND vs PAK LIVE SCORE

India: 192/5 | Pakistan: 181/7 | India won by 11 runs

Photo Credit: The Hindu

Yuvraj Singh was the top scorer with 72 runs. Umar Gul picked up 4 wickets.

Photo Credit: The Hindu

Mohammad Hafeez scored a half century (55). Ashok Dinda picked 3 wickets.

Photo Credit: BHAGYA PRAKASH

The teams have also played one ODI in this venue in 2005

Photo Credit: AFP

India: 315/6 | Pakistan: 319/7 | Pakistan won by 3 wickets

Photo Credit: The Hindu

Sachin Tendulkar scored a ton (123) and Shoaib Malik grabbed 3 wickets

Photo Credit: The Hindu

Shoaib Malik also scored 65 runs and Murali Kartik picked 2 wickets

Photo Credit: The Hindu

More Shorts

IND vs PAK, 7-0: Man of the Match winners in India vs Pakistan World Cup clashes
By Team Sportstar
Will rain affect India vs Pakistan World Cup match in Ahmedabad?
By Team Sportstar
India vs Pakistan Pre-Match Show, World Cup 2023: All you need to know
By Team Sportstar