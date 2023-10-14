IND vs PAK LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023: India eyes 8-0 WC record with win vs Pakistan; Toss, Playing XI updates

Babar: Would’ve been better if Pakistan fans were allowed to travel to India

The Pakistan team arrived in Ahmedabad a couple of days ago after spending 10 days in Hyderabad. Even now, most of their conversations revolve around the warmth and hospitality they received there. The team visited several eateries and even enjoyed the delicious Hyderabadi Biryani.

However, the Pakistan players have remained confined to their hotel rooms in Ahmedabad due to security concerns and time constraints. But they have still managed to savour some local cuisine, with fafda and jalebi as the favourites. “Yes, we tried some Gujarati food, but in the hotel... We are not going outside right now,” said captain Babar Azam.

The team received a traditional welcome with garba and local music. However, their hotel, located on Ashram Road in the heart of the city, has been turned into a fortress.

When Babar’s men play India at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday, no Pakistani fans will be present due to visa issues. Only seven to eight journalists from across the border are expected to be in attendance. However, Babar hopes that, like in Hyderabad, his team will receive some support at the stadium.

"We got support in Hyderabad and are hopeful that the crowd will back us in Ahmedabad as well. However, it would have been better for us if Pakistan fans were allowed to travel to India," he said.