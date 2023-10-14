MagazineBuy Print

IND vs PAK LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023: India eyes 8-0 WC record with win vs Pakistan; Toss, Playing XI updates

India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE, World Cup Live: Get the live cricket score updates of the Ind vs Pak ODI World Cup match from Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Updated : Oct 14, 2023 11:27 IST

Team Sportstar
Rohit Sharma’s India faces Babar Azam’s Pakistan in Ahmedabad on Saturday.
Rohit Sharma’s India faces Babar Azam’s Pakistan in Ahmedabad on Saturday.
lightbox-info

Rohit Sharma’s India faces Babar Azam’s Pakistan in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Hello and Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Will it be 8-0 this time?
  • October 14, 2023 11:23
    KL Rahul: India’s new-found middle-order beast

    KL Rahul’s transformation in India’s middle-order has been integral to the team’s stability.

    Here is a look at how Rahul has made the no. 5 spot his own.

    READ: KL Rahul in the middle order is a different beast: Here is why

  • October 14, 2023 11:13
    Babar: Would’ve been better if Pakistan fans were allowed to travel to India

    The Pakistan team arrived in Ahmedabad a couple of days ago after spending 10 days in Hyderabad. Even now, most of their conversations revolve around the warmth and hospitality they received there. The team visited several eateries and even enjoyed the delicious Hyderabadi Biryani.

    However, the Pakistan players have remained confined to their hotel rooms in Ahmedabad due to security concerns and time constraints. But they have still managed to savour some local cuisine, with fafda and jalebi as the favourites. “Yes, we tried some Gujarati food, but in the hotel... We are not going outside right now,” said captain Babar Azam.

    The team received a traditional welcome with garba and local music. However, their hotel, located on Ashram Road in the heart of the city, has been turned into a fortress.

    When Babar’s men play India at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday, no Pakistani fans will be present due to visa issues. Only seven to eight journalists from across the border are expected to be in attendance. However, Babar hopes that, like in Hyderabad, his team will receive some support at the stadium.

    “We got support in Hyderabad and are hopeful that the crowd will back us in Ahmedabad as well. However, it would have been better for us if Pakistan fans were allowed to travel to India,” he said. READ MORE

  • October 14, 2023 11:04
    Irfan Pathan: Visualisation and adaptability key for bowlers on batting pitches

    When India squares off against Pakistan in a marquee World Cup fixture at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the surface is expected to be batting-friendly. But with a fresh black soil track on offer, the seamers may enjoy some extra bounce early on.

    Pakistan captain Babar Azam indicated that the toss will play a crucial role while former India fast bowler Irfan Pathan said that adapting to the conditions quickly will be the key for the fast bowlers.

    In the opening game at the same venue, England scored 282 for 9, but New Zealand it chased down in 36.2 overs.

    “In a high-pressure game like this, when the pitch has a lot of runs in it - which Ahmedabad pitch generally has - as a bowler, you need to understand that adjustment is the key,” Pathan told Sportstar. READ MORE

  • October 14, 2023 10:57
    Captain speaks: Rohit Sharma on India’s Playing XI combination

    Rohit Sharma strode in and tried his best to tone down the external noise around Saturday’s World Cup fixture involving India and Pakistan.

    In the pre-match press conference at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Friday, the Indian skipper insisted that his men would treat this game in a manner similar to how they dealt with their previous encounters.

    “Yes, it’s a massive game. We are playing an opposition which has quality. We just have to play good cricket, which we have done in the last two games. Hopefully, we can again show some consistency in our performance,” Rohit said.

    When asked about the possibility of fielding three spinners, Rohit said, “I haven’t looked at the pitch yet, but we are ready for whatever combination we want to play. If there is a change or two we need to make, we will be ready with that. If the requirement is there for us to play three spinners, we will play three spinners.” - KC Vijaya Kumar

  • October 14, 2023 10:47
    Vishy has India in front

    India’s batting great Gundappa Viswanath believes the home team should start afresh instead of dwelling on its envious 7-0 record against Pakistan in ODI World Cups.

    “It’s a new tournament, and the Indian team looks solid in every aspect. Those (7-0) records are history now,” Viswanath told Sportstar on Friday.

    Viswanath, now a World Cup expert with Star Sports Kannada, thinks that India’s overall team composition provides Rohit Sharma’s men with an advantage over their rivals. READ MORE

  • October 14, 2023 10:44
    Will Shubman Gill play in India vs Pakistan today?

    Shubman Gill had an hour-long batting session on Thursday morning, even though his participation in India’s highly anticipated World Cup fixture against Pakistan on October 14 in Ahmedabad remains uncertain.

    Gill, recovering from dengue, reached Narendra Modi Stadium around 11.30 a.m.

    While it was a closed-door training session overseen by the BCCI’s medical team, Gill engaged in some preliminary stretching before hitting the nets. Nevertheless, sources suggest that the team management is inclined to exercise patience regarding Gill’s readiness for Saturday’s high-profile match. READ MORE

    India's captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill (L) take part in a practice session on the eve of the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between India and Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 13, 2023. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --

  • October 14, 2023 10:38
    IND vs PAK match preview

    A rivalry high on sporting magic and marinated in sub-continental history and angst on either side of the Radcliffe Line gets its latest instalment.

    India against Pakistan is cricket’s emotional roller-coaster and since these matches are now restricted to ICC championships and the Asia Cup, the larger absence of these rousing contests surely makes the heart go fonder.

    The Narendra Modi Stadium, earlier referred to as the Motera, is a gargantuan venue which matches the stratospheric hype that Saturday’s World Cup fixture has already generated. On Friday, roads leading to this massive edifice were clogged as expectant fans and alert security personnel milled around while the harsh sun was the kind that marketed protective skin creams.

    The blue jersey was flying off the pavements while patriotic slogans and the odd tribute to Virat Kohli provided the interlude. READ MORE

  • October 14, 2023 10:30
    IND vs PAK squads

    INDIA: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur.

    PAKISTAN: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Agha Salman, Fakhar Zaman, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr.

  • October 14, 2023 10:29
    IND vs PAK Live streaming info

    Which TV channel will broadcast IND vs PAK World Cup match Live?

    The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports networkfrom 2:00 PM IST onwards.

    Where to watch Live streaming of IND vs PAK World Cup match?

    The ICC World Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

