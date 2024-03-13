MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Lazio announces Sarri’s resignation, names his longtime assistant Martusciello as new coach

Italian media had reported on Tuesday that the 65-year-old Sarri had decided to step down after five losses in Lazio’s last six matches.

Published : Mar 13, 2024 15:14 IST , ROME - 2 MINS READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri.
FILE PHOTO: Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Lazio officially announced coach Maurizio Sarri’s resignation on Wednesday and said his longtime assistant Giovanni Martusciello is taking over.

Italian media had reported on Tuesday that the 65-year-old Sarri had decided to step down after five losses in Lazio’s last six matches.

Sarri was in his third season in charge of Lazio and had a contract until the end of next season.

“Lazio announces that Maurizio Sarri has resigned as coach,” the team said. “The club thanks the coach for the achievements reached and for the work done, wishing him the best luck humanely and professionally.

“At the same time, the club announces that the coaching duties have been given to Giovanni Martusciello.”

Martusciello was Sarri’s assistant at Empoli, Juventus and Lazio. He was Empoli’s head coach in 2016-17 when the Tuscan club was relegated on the final day of the season.

Martusciello will make his debut at nearby Frosinone on Saturday.

Sarri steered Lazio to second place in the Italian league last year — albeit 16 points behind runaway Serie A champion Napoli — but the capital club has disappointed this campaign.

A 2-1 defeat to Udinese on Monday was Lazio’s 12th in the league this season and left it 11 points behind fourth-placed Bologna.

Lazio memorably beat Bayern Munich 1-0 in the first leg of the Champions League pre-quarterfinals last month, but went on to lose 3-0 in Germany and was eliminated.

It also lost 3-0 to eventual winner Inter Milan in the semifinals of the Super Cup in January. Lazio is through to the Italian Cup semifinals, where it will face Sarri’s former club Juventus next month.

Sarri was fired by Juventus in 2020 despite leading the Bianconeri to a ninth successive title in his one season in charge.

Sarri, a former banker, also coached Chelsea and Napoli. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Lazio /

Maurizio Sarri /

Serie A /

Serie A 2023-24

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Lazio announces Sarri’s resignation, names his longtime assistant Martusciello as new coach
    AP
  2. Russia should not boycott Paris Olympics: sports minister
    AFP
  3. Ranji Trophy Final Live Score, Mumbai vs Vidarbha Day 4: VID 157/4, needs 381 more; Wadkar, Nair at crease
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: Bairstow available for full season, Dharamsala to host Punjab Kings’ last two home matches
    PTI
  5. Nitin Narang elected as new AICF President
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Lazio announces Sarri’s resignation, names his longtime assistant Martusciello as new coach
    AP
  2. AFC asks ousted AIFF legal head to submit evidence of corruption charges against Kalyan Chaubey
    PTI
  3. Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal sets world record for most consecutive wins for top-flight team
    Reuters
  4. Serie A: Italian police searches AC Milan’s offices as part of probe into sale of club
    AP
  5. ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin FC looking for a silver lining
    N. Sudarshan,Amitabha Das Sharma,Aashin Prasad,Sankar Narayanan EH
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Lazio announces Sarri’s resignation, names his longtime assistant Martusciello as new coach
    AP
  2. Russia should not boycott Paris Olympics: sports minister
    AFP
  3. Ranji Trophy Final Live Score, Mumbai vs Vidarbha Day 4: VID 157/4, needs 381 more; Wadkar, Nair at crease
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: Bairstow available for full season, Dharamsala to host Punjab Kings’ last two home matches
    PTI
  5. Nitin Narang elected as new AICF President
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment