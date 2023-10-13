MagazineBuy Print

Latest issue of Sportstar

India vs Pakistan: Visualisation and adaptability key for bowlers on pitch favourable to batters, says Irfan Pathan

IND vs PAK, CWC 2023: In the opening game at the same venue - the Narendra Modi Stadium - England scored 282 for 9, but New Zealand it chased down in 36.2 overs.

Published : Oct 13, 2023 22:53 IST , Ahmedabad - 2 MINS READ

Shayan Acharya
Shayan Acharya
Irfan Pathan (right), who himself has been involved in some of the most iconic India vs Pakistan clashes, gave his insights before the ICC World Cup 2023 match between the two sides on Saturday.
Irfan Pathan (right), who himself has been involved in some of the most iconic India vs Pakistan clashes, gave his insights before the ICC World Cup 2023 match between the two sides on Saturday. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Irfan Pathan (right), who himself has been involved in some of the most iconic India vs Pakistan clashes, gave his insights before the ICC World Cup 2023 match between the two sides on Saturday. | Photo Credit: AP

When India squares off against Pakistan in a marquee World Cup fixture at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the surface is expected to be batting-friendly. But with a fresh black soil track on offer, the seamers may enjoy some extra bounce early on.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam indicated that the toss will play a crucial role while former India fast bowler Irfan Pathan said that adapting to the conditions quickly will be the key for the fast bowlers.

In the opening game at the same venue, England scored 282 for 9, but New Zealand it chased down in 36.2 overs.

“In a high-pressure game like this, when the pitch has a lot of runs in it - which Ahmedabad pitch generally has - as a bowler, you need to understand that adjustment is the key,” Pathan told Sportstar.

RELATED: Rohit Sharma’s men to eye 8-0 at the 132,000-seater Narendra Modi Stadium

Drawing reference to key bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah and Shaheen Afridi, Pathan said, “Especially Bumrah tries to get wickets early on by bowling slightly fuller length compared to other bowlers. He can get the ball in and bowl yorkers, those full deliveries…”

India's Jasprit Bumrah, who is joint second-highest wicket-taker in this edition of the World Cup and could prove to be crucial against Pakistan.
India’s Jasprit Bumrah, who is joint second-highest wicket-taker in this edition of the World Cup and could prove to be crucial against Pakistan. | Photo Credit: AP
lightbox-info

India’s Jasprit Bumrah, who is joint second-highest wicket-taker in this edition of the World Cup and could prove to be crucial against Pakistan. | Photo Credit: AP

“But getting the adjustment of the length quickly is very important. Many bowlers go wrong in trying to get the swing even after two overs, which you normally don’t get. So, the question is: when do you come back - after one over or two overs? It depends on the game situation.”

ALSO READ
India vs Pakistan World Cup rivalry through the eyes of veteran journalists on either side of the border

He also said that visualising scenarios in advance can aid the bowlers.

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma: Will play three spinners if needed in ICC World Cup 2023 match

“You would only get half a session in between games and with so much travel, India has a very low turnaround time. So, as a bowler, you need to visualise the situations in mind and be ready,” Pathan said.

“Since workload is a factor, even if you don’t bowl in the nets, it’s a must that you visualise how you are going to bowl and at what length.”

