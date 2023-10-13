India vs Pakistan, ODI World Cup: Would’ve been better if Pakistan fans were allowed to travel to India, says Babar

The Pakistan team arrived in Ahmedabad a couple of days ago after spending 10 days in Hyderabad. Even now, most of their conversations revolve around the warmth and hospitality they received there. The team visited several eateries and even enjoyed the delicious Hyderabadi Biryani.

However, the Pakistan players have remained confined to their hotel rooms in Ahmedabad due to security concerns and time constraints. But they have still managed to savour some local cuisine, with fafda and jalebi as the favourites. “Yes, we tried some Gujarati food, but in the hotel... We are not going outside right now,” said captain Babar Azam.

RELATED: Future of my captaincy does not depend on winning or losing to India, says Babar Azam

The team received a traditional welcome with garba and local music. However, their hotel, located on Ashram Road in the heart of the city, has been turned into a fortress.

When Babar’s men play India at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday, no Pakistani fans will be present due to visa issues. Only seven to eight journalists from across the border are expected to be in attendance. However, Babar hopes that, like in Hyderabad, his team will receive some support at the stadium.

“We got support in Hyderabad and are hopeful that the crowd will back us in Ahmedabad as well. However, it would have been better for us if Pakistan fans were allowed to travel to India,” he said.

FOLLOW: NEW ZEALAND VS BANGLADESH ODI WORLD CUP 2023 LIVE

Pakistan is set to play in three Indian cities—Bangalore, Chennai, and Kolkata—over the next few weeks, and Babar is confident in the team’s ability to adapt to varying conditions. “We have played for about one and a half weeks in Hyderabad, and as far as I have noticed, the conditions vary from one stadium to another,” Babar said.

“Some have better turn, some are more batting-friendly, and some are more bowler-friendly. So, we have plans for each stadium. We stay in one place and then study the wicket; that helps a lot,” Babar said. After high-scoring games in Hyderabad, a run feast is on the cards in Ahmedabad as well.