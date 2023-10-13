MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India vs Pakistan, ODI World Cup: Would’ve been better if Pakistan fans were allowed to travel to India, says Babar

Pakistan will play in three Indian cities over the next few weeks, and Babar is confident in his team’s ability to adapt to varying conditions.

Published : Oct 13, 2023 17:48 IST , Ahmedabad - 2 MINS READ

Shayan Acharya
Shayan Acharya
Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam during a practice session ahead of their ICC Cricket World Cup match against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam during a practice session ahead of their ICC Cricket World Cup match against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam during a practice session ahead of their ICC Cricket World Cup match against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. | Photo Credit: AP

The Pakistan team arrived in Ahmedabad a couple of days ago after spending 10 days in Hyderabad. Even now, most of their conversations revolve around the warmth and hospitality they received there. The team visited several eateries and even enjoyed the delicious Hyderabadi Biryani.

However, the Pakistan players have remained confined to their hotel rooms in Ahmedabad due to security concerns and time constraints. But they have still managed to savour some local cuisine, with fafda and jalebi as the favourites. “Yes, we tried some Gujarati food, but in the hotel... We are not going outside right now,” said captain Babar Azam.

RELATED: Future of my captaincy does not depend on winning or losing to India, says Babar Azam

The team received a traditional welcome with garba and local music. However, their hotel, located on Ashram Road in the heart of the city, has been turned into a fortress.

When Babar’s men play India at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday, no Pakistani fans will be present due to visa issues. Only seven to eight journalists from across the border are expected to be in attendance. However, Babar hopes that, like in Hyderabad, his team will receive some support at the stadium.

“We got support in Hyderabad and are hopeful that the crowd will back us in Ahmedabad as well. However, it would have been better for us if Pakistan fans were allowed to travel to India,” he said.

FOLLOW: NEW ZEALAND VS BANGLADESH ODI WORLD CUP 2023 LIVE

Pakistan is set to play in three Indian cities—Bangalore, Chennai, and Kolkata—over the next few weeks, and Babar is confident in the team’s ability to adapt to varying conditions. “We have played for about one and a half weeks in Hyderabad, and as far as I have noticed, the conditions vary from one stadium to another,” Babar said.

“Some have better turn, some are more batting-friendly, and some are more bowler-friendly. So, we have plans for each stadium. We stay in one place and then study the wicket; that helps a lot,” Babar said. After high-scoring games in Hyderabad, a run feast is on the cards in Ahmedabad as well.

Related Topics

Babar Azam /

India vs Pakistan /

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

ICC World Cup 2023 /

Pakistan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Pakistan, ODI World Cup: Would’ve been better if Pakistan fans were allowed to travel to India, says Babar
    Shayan Acharya
  2. New Zealand vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023: Mahmudullah helps BAN finish at 245/9 vs NZ
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Malaysia LIVE score, Merdeka Cup semifinal updates: Preview, stats, streaming info; Kick-off at 6:30pm IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. After silver in Asian Games 2023, Saketh Myneni has eyes set on Paris 2024 Olympics
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. India vs Pakistan, ODI World Cup: Future of my captaincy does not depend on winning or losing to India, says Babar Azam
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. India vs Pakistan, ODI World Cup: Would’ve been better if Pakistan fans were allowed to travel to India, says Babar
    Shayan Acharya
  2. India vs Pakistan, ODI World Cup: Future of my captaincy does not depend on winning or losing to India, says Babar Azam
    Shayan Acharya
  3. World Cup 2023 most wickets, week 2: Santner leads; Bumrah, Rabada in top five
    Team Sportstar
  4. World Cup 2023 most runs in week 2: de Kock leading run-scorer; Rizwan, Mendis in top three
    Team Sportstar
  5. ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table update, week 2: South Africa on top, India 3rd, Australia 9th; standings, NRR
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Pakistan, ODI World Cup: Would’ve been better if Pakistan fans were allowed to travel to India, says Babar
    Shayan Acharya
  2. New Zealand vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023: Mahmudullah helps BAN finish at 245/9 vs NZ
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Malaysia LIVE score, Merdeka Cup semifinal updates: Preview, stats, streaming info; Kick-off at 6:30pm IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. After silver in Asian Games 2023, Saketh Myneni has eyes set on Paris 2024 Olympics
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. India vs Pakistan, ODI World Cup: Future of my captaincy does not depend on winning or losing to India, says Babar Azam
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment