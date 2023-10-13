MagazineBuy Print

Subscribers Only

New Zealand vs Bangladesh live score, World Cup 2023: Williamson key as NZ faces BAN in Chennai; Toss, Playing 11 updates at 1.30pm

BAN vs NZ LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: Follow all the latest match updates, scorecard and highlights from the New Zealand vs Bangladesh World Cup match at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Updated : Oct 13, 2023 10:57 IST

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI,TAMILNADU, 11/10/2023: ICC CRICKET WORLD CUP 2023: Newzeland player Tim Southee and Kane Williamson during their practice session ahead of match between Newzeland vs Bangladesh at MAC Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday. Photo. Ragu R / The Hindu | Photo Credit: RAGU R
CHENNAI,TAMILNADU, 11/10/2023: ICC CRICKET WORLD CUP 2023: Newzeland player Tim Southee and Kane Williamson during their practice session ahead of match between Newzeland vs Bangladesh at MAC Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday. Photo. Ragu R / The Hindu | Photo Credit: RAGU R

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the New Zealand vs Bangladesh ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

  • October 13, 2023 10:54
    Familiar conditions?

    Bangladesh will be slightly more optimistic about the conditions at the M. A. Chidambaram stadium than those at Dharamsala, with the slow, turning track at Chepauk similar to the ones at home - Read more

  • October 13, 2023 10:43
    Form guide of both teams

    (last five ODIs, most recent first)

    New Zealand WWWWL

    Bangladesh LWLLW

  • October 13, 2023 07:27
    NZ vs BAN complete squads list

    New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Will Young, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham

    Bangladesh Squad: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nasum Ahmed, Mahmudullah

  • October 13, 2023 07:27
    NZ vs BAN live streaming info

    Which TV channel will broadcast NZ vs BAN World Cup match Live?

    The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Bangladesh will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports networkfrom 2:00 PM IST onwards.

    Where to watch Live streaming of NZ vs BAN World Cup match?

    The ICC World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Bangladesh will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

  • October 13, 2023 07:26
    Match Preview

    New Zealand, led by captain Kane Williamson, who has returned to the team, will look to continue its winning streak against Bangladesh in the third round of matches at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.

    Williamson’s inclusion will strengthen the team’s batting line-up, as he is one of the best players of spin bowling in the squad. He is expected to replace Mark Chapman in the playing XI.

    The match on Friday is expected to be a close contest, possibly depending on how well the Kiwi batsmen handle the spin challenge posed by the Bangladesh spinners on a pitch likely to favour them. READ MORE

