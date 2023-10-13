New Zealand vs Bangladesh live score, World Cup 2023: Williamson key as NZ faces BAN in Chennai; Toss, Playing 11 updates at 1.30pm

- October 13, 2023 10:54Familiar conditions?
Bangladesh will be slightly more optimistic about the conditions at the M. A. Chidambaram stadium than those at Dharamsala, with the slow, turning track at Chepauk similar to the ones at home - Read more
- October 13, 2023 10:43Form guide of both teams
(last five ODIs, most recent first)
New Zealand WWWWL
Bangladesh LWLLW
- October 13, 2023 07:27NZ vs BAN complete squads list
New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Will Young, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham
Bangladesh Squad: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nasum Ahmed, Mahmudullah
- October 13, 2023 07:27NZ vs BAN live streaming info
Which TV channel will broadcast NZ vs BAN World Cup match Live?
The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Bangladesh will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports networkfrom 2:00 PM IST onwards.
Where to watch Live streaming of NZ vs BAN World Cup match?
The ICC World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Bangladesh will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
- October 13, 2023 07:26Match Preview
New Zealand, led by captain Kane Williamson, who has returned to the team, will look to continue its winning streak against Bangladesh in the third round of matches at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.
Williamson’s inclusion will strengthen the team’s batting line-up, as he is one of the best players of spin bowling in the squad. He is expected to replace Mark Chapman in the playing XI.
The match on Friday is expected to be a close contest, possibly depending on how well the Kiwi batsmen handle the spin challenge posed by the Bangladesh spinners on a pitch likely to favour them. READ MORE
