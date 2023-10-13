MagazineBuy Print

Rohit Sharma on India vs Pakistan: Will play three spinners if needed in ICC World Cup 2023 match

IND vs PAK: Rohit refused to read much into India’s superior record against Pakistan in ICC events, saying that he was not a person who swears by numbers ahead of a game.

Published : Oct 13, 2023 21:23 IST , Ahmedabad - 2 MINS READ

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
The Indian captain said that he will have a look at the pitch on matchday and then take a call on his selection of spinners for the game against Pakistan.
Rohit Sharma strode in and tried his best to tone down the external noise around Saturday’s World Cup fixture involving India and Pakistan.

In the pre-match press conference at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Friday, the Indian skipper insisted that his men would treat this game in a manner similar to how they dealt with their previous encounters.

“Yes, it’s a massive game. We are playing an opposition which has quality. We just have to play good cricket, which we have done in the last two games. Hopefully, we can again show some consistency in our performance,” Rohit said.

“You feel nice about playing in front of your home crowd. They get behind you no matter what the situation of the game is. I look at this as a good advantage.”

The breaking news bit centred around Shubman Gill, who has been recuperating from a bout of dengue. “99 per cent he is available. We will see tomorrow,” the Indian captain said.

When asked about the possibility of fielding three spinners, Rohit said, “I haven’t looked at the pitch yet, but we are ready for whatever combination we want to play. If there is a change or two we need to make, we will be ready with that. If the requirement is there for us to play three spinners, we will play three spinners.”

The opener, with a hundred against Afghanistan under his belt, remained unfazed about the influence of dew, emphasising that the toss will not be a factor.

Rohit refused to read much into India’s superior record against Pakistan in ICC events, “I am not a person who looks into all these kinds of statistics. You want to play good cricket on that particular day to win the game.”

The skipper was also happy that his players were in ‘good rhythm’. “It is always nice to go into any World Cup game with this kind of rhythm and confidence,” he said.

