IND vs PAK, ODI World Cup: Pakistan’s Rizwan practices facing local bowler who bowls like Kuldeep ahead of India clash

High-scoring matches are commonplace in the ongoing ODI World Cup. The India-Pakistan clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium is expected to follow suit.

In the opening game at the same venue, England posted 282/9, but New Zealand chased it down in just 36.2 overs. The black-soil surface in Ahmedabad could result in another run-fest on October 14.

The Pakistan team had a prolonged training session under the lights on Thursday. Upon reaching the ground, the team gathered in one corner, where Mickey Arthur, the director of cricket, was seen discussing strategies.

After about 10 minutes, the huddle dispersed, with the players cheering loudly. Mohammad Rizwan swept and reverse swept a local left-arm wrist spinner for an hour battling the humid conditions, while Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Wasim Jr. bowled stump-to-stump under the careful observation of bowling coach Morne Morkel.

Despite stringent security measures, Pakistan’s players appeared relaxed during their three-hour training session. Captain Babar Azam actively engaged in conversations with the team. India enters the match following a convincing eight-wicket victory over Afghanistan, while Pakistan recently achieved the highest successful run chase in ODI World Cups, pursuing 345 runs against Sri Lanka.

Pakistan will train in the afternoon on Friday and India, at night.