India vs Pakistan, World Cup: PCB chief Zaka Ashraf to meet BCCI officials to promote ‘cricket relations’

When in India, Zaka Ashraf, the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB’s) chairman of the cricket management committee, plans to meet the top brass of the Board Of Cricket Control In India (BCCI) to explore avenues for enhancing cricketing ties between the neighbouring nations.

He is scheduled to depart for Ahmedabad on Thursday night, and in a statement, the PCB said that Ashraf had a conversation with the BCCI secretary Jay Shah over the telephone and the latter welcomed him to watch the marquee World Cup fixture on Saturday.

“We both discussed how the forthcoming match is an opportunity to explore ways in which we can further enhance and promote the cricketing relations between our countries,” Ashraf said.

“Mr. Shah further extended his hospitality by offering to facilitate him by arranging his meetings with other high-ranking officials during his stay in India.”

Earlier, the PCB had made it clear that Ashraf decided to travel to India after confirmation that media personnel from Pakistan would be given the go-ahead to submit their passports for an Indian visa to cover the tournament.

About 60 Pakistani media professionals were awaiting their Indian visas.

“I find it essential to show my unwavering support for our team on this grand stage. The players have put in immense hard work and dedication to reach this point, and I am confident that they will give their best to make us proud,” he said.