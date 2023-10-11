MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

World Cup 2023: PCB Chief Zaka Ashraf to travel to India ahead of IND vs PAK clash

Ashraf made the decision to travel to India after it was confirmed that the media personnel were given the go-ahead to submit their passports for an Indian visa to cover the ICC World Cup 2023.

Published : Oct 11, 2023 15:15 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairperson Zaka Ashraf during PCB Gala dinner at Governor’s House, in Lahore, Pakistan.
FILE PHOTO: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairperson Zaka Ashraf during PCB Gala dinner at Governor’s House, in Lahore, Pakistan. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairperson Zaka Ashraf during PCB Gala dinner at Governor’s House, in Lahore, Pakistan. | Photo Credit: PTI

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Managing Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf will travel to India tomorrow to witness the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan on Saturday, the PCB said via a release on Wednesday.

Ashraf made the decision to travel to India after it was confirmed that the media personnel were given the go-ahead to submit their passports for an Indian visa to cover the ICC World Cup 2023.

ALSO READ: PAK vs SL, ODI World Cup: Rizwan, Shafique tons help Pakistan complete record run chase against Sri Lanka

“I have delayed my travel to India, and I am travelling tomorrow after receiving confirmation that Pakistan’s journalists have been asked to submit their passports to obtain visas to cover the mega event. I am happy that my conversation with the foreign office helped in achieving a positive development regarding the visa delay,” Ashraf said.

“I am extremely pleased with the way the players have performed so far in the World Cup, winning both matches. The PCB management committee and the entire nation stand firmly behind the players for a successful campaign in the ongoing World Cup.”

“I am travelling to India to motivate the team, and my message to them before the India contest will be to play fearlessly as they have been playing throughout the event,” he added.

Related stories

Related Topics

ICC World Cup 2023 /

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

PCB /

Zaka Ashraf

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Afghanistan Live Score, World Cup 2023: Omarzai-Shahidi 100-run stand takes AFG near 200 vs IND
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wayne Rooney appointed new manager at Championship side Birmingham City
    Reuters
  3. Manikanta Hoblidhar smashes men’s 100m National Record at NOAC 2023
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sports Events in October 2023: Cricket World Cup, Asian Para Games, Asian Shooting Championships and more
    Team Sportstar
  5. World Cup 2023: Crowd chants ‘Kohli, Kohli’ as Naveen-ul-Haq trains ahead of IND vs AFG
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. World Cup 2023: Crowd chants ‘Kohli, Kohli’ as Naveen-ul-Haq trains ahead of IND vs AFG
    Team Sportstar
  2. World Cup 2023: PCB Chief Zaka Ashraf to travel to India ahead of IND vs PAK clash
    Team Sportstar
  3. Kohli ODI record in Delhi: Batting stats at Kotla ahead of India vs Afghanistan World Cup 2023 match
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Afghanistan Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: IND vs AFG predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Afghanistan head-to-head record in ODIs: IND vs AFG overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Afghanistan Live Score, World Cup 2023: Omarzai-Shahidi 100-run stand takes AFG near 200 vs IND
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wayne Rooney appointed new manager at Championship side Birmingham City
    Reuters
  3. Manikanta Hoblidhar smashes men’s 100m National Record at NOAC 2023
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sports Events in October 2023: Cricket World Cup, Asian Para Games, Asian Shooting Championships and more
    Team Sportstar
  5. World Cup 2023: Crowd chants ‘Kohli, Kohli’ as Naveen-ul-Haq trains ahead of IND vs AFG
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment