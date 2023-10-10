Rohit and Shaheen’s fan Rafiq, banking on stranger’s goodwill to watch India vs Pakistan World Cup final

The love of cricket has brought Mohammad Rafiq Bhat from Srinagar to Hyderabad. On a sultry Tuesday afternoon, the road leading to the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is thronged with people queuing up to watch Pakistan take on Sri Lanka.

The mailbox of HR managers in most corporate offices must have received plenty of sick leave requests as smartly dressed youngsters with a spring in their steps jostled to gain an early entry for the eighth match of the World Cup 2023.

Among the 23,177 odd spectators is Rafiq, who has travelled approximately 2,355 kilometres to witness his first World Cup match and watch Shaheen Shah Afridi bowl.

“I have been here since yesterday and the city has a very warm feeling. It is very much like how I read and watched people narrate stories of the Nizams, Biryani and Hyderabad. I planned this trip very early, and I am here to support cricket, and I can’t wait to watch Shaheen Shah Afridi in action,” Rafiq, sporting an Australia jersey, says.

Imitation India jerseys are a hit, along with those of New Zealand, South Africa, Australia, and England. With fans from the neighbouring country absent, the Pakistan jerseys are missing, but a handful of caps were up for sale.

“I just got 20 caps, and this is the first time that I am selling Pakistan caps. Last match I noticed that there were people who wanted to sport caps supporting Pakistan. It’s a sport, and there shouldn’t be politics involved; for me, it’s business. Char paisa kamalunga (I’ll earn a few rupees),” the shopkeeper says. Rafiq, too, picks a cap.

With fans from Pakistan absent, with their visas delayed, jerseys of the team are missing in the roadside stalls, but a handful of caps were up for sale. | Photo Credit: V. S. Aravind / The Hindu

“Rohit Sharma is my other favourite player, and back home I have cut-outs of India, Pakistan and Australia players,” he adds, “ Cricket dilon ko milata hai (Cricket unites hearts) and in Srinagar, we play the game and I enjoy watching it. I am grateful to be here to watch my first World Cup match live on the ground.”

The 28-year-old remembers the afternoon when he convinced his family to allow him to travel for the World Cup and use his savings to fulfil his dreams.

“It took a while for them to understand my dream of watching a World Cup match. I plan to watch India play if I get a ticket. It would be great if India and Pakistan could qualify for the final. It will be a blockbuster,” he says.

Pakistan and India players meet up ahead of Saturday's #PAKvIND match in Kandy ✨#AsiaCup2023pic.twitter.com/iP94wjsX6G — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 1, 2023

He wants to travel to Ahmedabad next for the biggest clash of the World Cup – India vs Pakistan on October 14.

“The rivalry word is overrated and back home we watch the game very passionately. Good food and the TV volume is high as cricket is a festival. Friends gather at home, and we have good fun,” he says.

There are reports that all hotel rooms are booked in Ahmedabad, with charter flights fuelled to ferry people from various places for a match that will be watched by a billion.

However, Rafiq is not flustered. “Wahan jake kuch to jugaad karlunga (I will go there and figure something out) as I did here. I have the belief that some good soul will help me,” he says.