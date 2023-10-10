PAK vs SL, ODI World Cup: Imam-ul-Haq surpasses Babar Azam’s record to reach 3000 runs

CHENNAI
Pakistan opening batter Imam-ul-Haq reached 3000 ODI runs during the match ICC World Cup 2023 match against Sri Lanka played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
Imam reached this milestone in 67 innings, one innings better than his captain Babar Azam’s 68.
He’s now the second joint-fastest batter to reach 3000 runs after Hashim Amla (57) and equaled with Fakhar Zaman and Shai Hope.
Fewest innings to 3000 ODI runs
Hashim Amla (SA) - 57
Fakhar Zaman (PAK) - 67
Shai Hope (WI) - 67
Imam-ul-Haq (PAK) - 67
Babar Azam (PAK) - 68
