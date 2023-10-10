MagazineBuy Print

PAK vs SL, ODI World Cup: Imam-ul-Haq surpasses Babar Azam’s record to reach 3000 runs

Imam reached this milestone in 67 innings, one innings better than his captain Babar Azam’s 68.

Oct 10, 2023

Team Sportstar
Pakistan’s Imam-ul-Haq in action. | Photo Credit: AP
Pakistan’s Imam-ul-Haq in action. | Photo Credit: AP

CHENNAI

Pakistan opening batter Imam-ul-Haq reached 3000 ODI runs during the match ICC World Cup 2023 match against Sri Lanka played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Imam reached this milestone in 67 innings, one innings better than his captain Babar Azam’s 68.

He’s now the second joint-fastest batter to reach 3000 runs after Hashim Amla (57) and equaled with Fakhar Zaman and Shai Hope.

Fewest innings to 3000 ODI runs

Hashim Amla (SA) - 57

Fakhar Zaman (PAK) - 67

Shai Hope (WI) - 67

Imam-ul-Haq (PAK) - 67

Babar Azam (PAK) - 68

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

Imam-ul-Haq

