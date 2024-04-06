D Gukesh vs R. Praggnanandha Live, FIDE Chess Candidates 2024: Round 2 match updates

India’s D Gukesh and R Praggnanandha will take on each other in their Round 2 match of the FIDE Candidates tournament in Toronto on Saturday.
Check out the board below to follow all moves from the match ↓
ROUND 2 PAIRINGS
Open
Hikaru Nakamura - Vidit Santosh Gujrathi
Praggnanandhaa R - Gukesh D
Ian Nepomniachtchi - Alireza Firouzja
Fabiano Caruana - Nijat Abasov
Women’s
Kateryna Lagno - Humpy Koneru
Tan Zhongyi - Vaishali Rameshbabu
Nurgyul Salimova - Lei Tingjie
Aleksandra Goryachkina - Anna Muzychuk
TOURNAMENT FORMAT
Both the Candidates and the Women’s Candidates are a double round-robin tournament with each player playing the rest of the field twice in a total of 14 rounds.
Players get 1 point for a win, ½ point for a draw and 0 points for a loss.
TIME CONTROL
The time control for the open category is 120 minutes for the first 40 moves, then 30 minutes for the rest of the game, plus a 30-second increment per move starting from move 41.
For the women’s category, it is 90 minutes for the first 40 moves, then 30 minutes for the rest of the game, plus a 30-second increment per move starting from move one.
PRIZE MONEY
The prize money for the open category is €48,000 (INR 43.48 Lakh) for first place, €36,000 for second place, and €24,000 for third place (with players on the same number of points sharing prize money, irrespective of tie-breaks), plus €3,500 per half-point for every player, for a total prize pool of €500,000.
In the women’s candidates, the prize money is half that of the open category, with the winner getting €24,000, €18,000 for second place, and €12,000 for third place.
In addition, €1,750 per half-point for every player, for a total prize pool of €250,000.
Latest on Sportstar
- IPL 2024: Markram, Abhishek guide Sunrisers Hyderabad to comfortable six-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings
- Chess Candidates 2024 Live Updates, Round 2: Praggnanandhaa takes on Gukesh; Vidit faces Hikaru; Humpy, Vaishali in action
- Hikaru Nakamura vs Vidit Gujrathi Live, FIDE Candidates 2024: Round 2 match updates
- Al Nassr vs Damac LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League: DAM v NAS; Starting lineups in, Ronaldo on bench
- IPL 2024: Shashank and Ashutosh, latest in the tournament’s longlist of freshly minted stars
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE