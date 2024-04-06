Candidates 2024: Gukesh edges past Praggnanandhaa in Round two

India’s D Gukesh trumped compatriot R Praggnanandhaa in a complex Round 2 game to secure his first win of the Candidates 2024 at the Great Hall in Toronto, Canada on Saturday.

Gukesh’s win came with black pieces after Praggnanandhaa resigned after the 33rd move.

The match started in an even keel with neither players holding an early advantage in a game which followed the Romanishin-Kasparov System.

The decisive moment came when Praggnanandhaa took nearly 40 minutes to make his 17th move, which eventually titled the game in favour of his opponent.

Gukesh never let the advantage slip as he piled the pressure on, eventually forcing Praggnanandhaa to resign.

