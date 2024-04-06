MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Candidates 2024: Gukesh edges past Praggnanandhaa in Round two

India’s D Gukesh trumped compatriot R Praggnanandhaa in a complex Round 2 game to secure his first win of the Candidates 2024 at the Great Hall in Toronto, Canada on Saturday.

Published : Apr 06, 2024 04:16 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
R. Praggnanandhaa and D. Gukesh in action during the second round of the Candidates 2024.
R. Praggnanandhaa and D. Gukesh in action during the second round of the Candidates 2024. | Photo Credit: Walusza Fotografia
infoIcon

R. Praggnanandhaa and D. Gukesh in action during the second round of the Candidates 2024. | Photo Credit: Walusza Fotografia

India’s D Gukesh trumped compatriot R Praggnanandhaa in a complex Round 2 game to secure his first win of the Candidates 2024 at the Great Hall in Toronto, Canada on Saturday.

Gukesh’s win came with black pieces after Praggnanandhaa resigned after the 33rd move.

The match started in an even keel with neither players holding an early advantage in a game which followed the Romanishin-Kasparov System.

HIGHLIGHTS | FIDE CANDIDATES 2024 ROUND 2

The decisive moment came when Praggnanandhaa took nearly 40 minutes to make his 17th move, which eventually titled the game in favour of his opponent.

Gukesh never let the advantage slip as he piled the pressure on, eventually forcing Praggnanandhaa to resign.

GUKESH VS PRAGGNANANDHAA CANDIDATES 2024 ROUND TWO GAME

Related Topics

Candidates 2024 /

D Gukesh /

R. Praggnanandhaa

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Candidates 2024: Gukesh edges past Praggnanandhaa in Round two
    Team Sportstar
  2. Chess Candidates 2024, Round 2 Highlights: Vidit beats Hikaru; Vaishali loses to Zhongyi; Gukesh wins vs Praggnanandhaa; Humpy draws vs Lagno
    Team Sportstar
  3. Candidates 2024, Round 2: Vidit stuns Nakamura, Gukesh beats Praggnanandhaa; Vaishali loses to Zhangyi
    Team Sportstar
  4. D Gukesh vs R. Praggnanandha, FIDE Chess Candidates 2024: Round 2 match highlights
    Team Sportstar
  5. Candidates 2024: Vidit Gujrathi beats Hikaru Nakamura in second round
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess

  1. Candidates 2024, Round 2: Vidit stuns Nakamura, Gukesh beats Praggnanandhaa; Vaishali loses to Zhangyi
    Team Sportstar
  2. Candidates 2024: Gukesh edges past Praggnanandhaa in Round two
    Team Sportstar
  3. Candidates 2024: Vidit Gujrathi beats Hikaru Nakamura in second round
    Team Sportstar
  4. D Gukesh vs R. Praggnanandha, FIDE Chess Candidates 2024: Round 2 match highlights
    Team Sportstar
  5. Hikaru Nakamura vs Vidit GujrathI, FIDE Candidates 2024: Round 2 match highlights
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Candidates 2024: Gukesh edges past Praggnanandhaa in Round two
    Team Sportstar
  2. Chess Candidates 2024, Round 2 Highlights: Vidit beats Hikaru; Vaishali loses to Zhongyi; Gukesh wins vs Praggnanandhaa; Humpy draws vs Lagno
    Team Sportstar
  3. Candidates 2024, Round 2: Vidit stuns Nakamura, Gukesh beats Praggnanandhaa; Vaishali loses to Zhangyi
    Team Sportstar
  4. D Gukesh vs R. Praggnanandha, FIDE Chess Candidates 2024: Round 2 match highlights
    Team Sportstar
  5. Candidates 2024: Vidit Gujrathi beats Hikaru Nakamura in second round
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment