Hikaru Nakamura vs Vidit Gujrathi Live, FIDE Candidates 2024: Round 2 match updates

FIDE Candidates 2024: India’s Vidit Gujrathi will take on America’s Hikaru Nakamura in their second round match in Toronto on Saturday

Updated : Apr 06, 2024 00:04 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Vidit Gujrathi takes on Hikaru Nakamura in the second round of the Candidates 2024.
Vidit Gujrathi takes on Hikaru Nakamura in the second round of the Candidates 2024. | Photo Credit: Sportstar
infoIcon

Vidit Gujrathi takes on Hikaru Nakamura in the second round of the Candidates 2024. | Photo Credit: Sportstar

India’s Vidit Gujrathi will take on America’s Hikaru Nakamura in their second round match of the FIDE Candidates tournament in Toronto on Saturday.

Check out the board below to follow all moves from the match

ROUND 2 PAIRINGS

Open

Hikaru Nakamura - Vidit Santosh Gujrathi 

Praggnanandhaa R - Gukesh D 

Ian Nepomniachtchi - Alireza Firouzja 

Fabiano Caruana - Nijat Abasov 

Women’s

Kateryna Lagno - Humpy Koneru 

Tan Zhongyi - Vaishali Rameshbabu 

Nurgyul Salimova - Lei Tingjie 

Aleksandra Goryachkina - Anna Muzychuk

TOURNAMENT FORMAT

Both the Candidates and the Women’s Candidates are a double round-robin tournament with each player playing the rest of the field twice in a total of 14 rounds.

Players get 1 point for a win, ½ point for a draw and 0 points for a loss.

TIME CONTROL

The time control for the open category is 120 minutes for the first 40 moves, then 30 minutes for the rest of the game, plus a 30-second increment per move starting from move 41.

For the women’s category, it is 90 minutes for the first 40 moves, then 30 minutes for the rest of the game, plus a 30-second increment per move starting from move one.

PRIZE MONEY

The prize money for the open category is €48,000 (INR 43.48 Lakh) for first place, €36,000 for second place, and €24,000 for third place (with players on the same number of points sharing prize money, irrespective of tie-breaks), plus €3,500 per half-point for every player, for a total prize pool of €500,000.

In the women’s candidates, the prize money is half that of the open category, with the winner getting €24,000, €18,000 for second place, and €12,000 for third place.

In addition, €1,750 per half-point for every player, for a total prize pool of €250,000.

