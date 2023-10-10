MagazineBuy Print

ENG vs BAN: Joe Root becomes England’s highest run-scorer in ODI World Cup, surpasses Graham Gooch

Root bettered Graham Gooch’s tally of 897 runs in just his 19th World Cup runs with his second consecutive fifty of the 2023 edition.

Published : Oct 10, 2023 13:33 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
England’s Joe Root plays a shot during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between England and Bangladesh. .
England’s Joe Root plays a shot during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between England and Bangladesh. . | Photo Credit: Ashwini Bhatia/AP
infoIcon

England’s Joe Root plays a shot during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between England and Bangladesh. . | Photo Credit: Ashwini Bhatia/AP

England batter Joe Root became the country’s highest run-scorer in ODI World Cups during the match against Bangladesh in Dharamsala on Tuesday.

LIVE BLOG - ENGLAND VS BANGLADESH

Root bettered Graham Gooch’s tally of 897 runs in just his 19th World Cup match with his second consecutive fifty of the 2023 edition. His knock against Bangladesh is also his eighth 50+ knock in the ODI World Cups, which is one less than what Gooch achieved in 21 matches.

This is Root’s third World Cup, which also includes the one which England won at home in 2019.

The 32-year-old Root is also England’s second-highest scorer in the ODI format, only behind Eoin Morgan.

Joe Root /

ICC World Cup 2023 /

England

