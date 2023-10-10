England vs Bangladesh Live Score, World Cup 2023: BAN wins toss, to field first vs ENG; Topley in for Ali

Thoughts from captains

Shakib Al Hasan - Little cooler than the other day. We have one change. Hope the fast bowlers can put in a good show. Mehidy’s batting has improved, he is one of the leaders at the moment in the team. We have to be at our best to get a result.

Jos Buttler - We wanted to field as well. One change for us. Reece Topley in for Mooen Ali. Looking to put in a good performance. We are expecting to bounce back. We got to be a little bit smart [with regards to outfield].