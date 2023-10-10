England vs Bangladesh Live Score, World Cup 2023: BAN wins toss, to field first vs ENG; Topley in for Ali

- October 10, 2023 10:23Thoughts from captains
Shakib Al Hasan - Little cooler than the other day. We have one change. Hope the fast bowlers can put in a good show. Mehidy’s batting has improved, he is one of the leaders at the moment in the team. We have to be at our best to get a result.
Jos Buttler - We wanted to field as well. One change for us. Reece Topley in for Mooen Ali. Looking to put in a good performance. We are expecting to bounce back. We got to be a little bit smart [with regards to outfield].
- October 10, 2023 10:07Playing XIs
Bangladesh
Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman
England
Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (capt & wk), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley
- October 10, 2023 10:03TOSS UPDATE
Shakib wins the toss and has decided to field first.
- October 10, 2023 09:59Stokes likely to miss out today
England’s all-rounder Ben Stokes is unlikely to appear in the team’s second ODI World Cup match against Bangladesh.
Stokes had a brief hit in the nets on Sunday and did some running. However, he did not appear 100 per cent fit. A hip niggle kept England’s Test captain out of the World Cup opener against New Zealand, which the team lost by nine wickets.READ MORE
- October 10, 2023 09:53Predicted XIs
EnglandPredicted XI: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.
BangladeshPredicted XI: Tanzid Tamim, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah/Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.
- October 10, 2023 09:38ENG vs BAN - LIST OF RESULTS AT ODI WORLD CUPS
2007: England won by four wickets (Bridgetown)
2011: Bangladesh won by two wickets (Chattogram)
2015: Bangladesh won by 15 runs (Adelaide)
2019: England won by 106 runs (Cardiff)
- October 10, 2023 09:29NZ thrashing presents Bangladesh with cheat codes to keep unsteady England down
Playing cricket in India presents a unique challenge due to the vastness of the country and the need for players to adapt to different situations. Furthermore, the conditions on the field can change throughout the game, making it difficult for one-dimensional players to succeed.
For their upcoming match against Bangladesh, England will have to adjust from the hot and humid climate of Ahmedabad, where temperatures reach 35 degrees, to the cooler climate of Dharamsala up north, where the mercury levels will be around 24 degrees during the morning when the match begins.
New Zealand’s emphatic nine-wicket victory over England in the opening match of the 2023 ODI World Cup has sent a strong message to the other teams in the tournament that the Three Lions are not invincible. The way they lost the match highlighted the same batting timidity that hurt their campaign in 2015.READ MORE
- October 10, 2023 09:22ENG vs BAN - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
ENG (highest score) vs BAN: 391/4 (50) - ENG won by 168 runs (2005)
ENG (lowest score) vs BAN: 196 (43.1) - ENG lost by 50 runs (2023)
BAN (highest score) vs ENG: 305/6 (50) - BAN lost by eight wickets (2017)
BAN (lowest score) vs ENG: 134 (50) - BAN lost by seven wickets (2003)
- October 10, 2023 09:19Good news from the middle
- October 10, 2023 09:14ENG vs BAN HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS
Matches played: 24
England won: 19
Bangladesh won: 5
Last result: Bangladesh won by 50 runs (Chattogram; Mar. 2023)
Last five results: ENG won - 4; BAN won -
- October 10, 2023 09:08ENG vs BAN HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODI WORLD CUPS
Matches played: 4
England won: 2
Bangladesh won: 2
Last result: England won by 106 runs (Cardiff; 2019)
- October 10, 2023 08:56Squads
England
Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes
Bangladesh
Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das (vc), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Sakib, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.
- October 10, 2023 08:50Dharamshala outfield under spotlight
England captain Jos Buttler has said the “poor outfield” at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala could force his fielders “to be careful while diving” a day before his team’s World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh on Tuesday.
The International Cricket Council’s head of events Chris Tetley and pitch consultant Andy Atkinson inspected the field along with ground staff as part of a scheduled visit on Sunday. An ICC spokesperson had said that the outfield was “rated average” but Tuesday’s game would go ahead as planned.
Buttler said it goes against every instinct of a fielder to not dive.READ MORE
- October 10, 2023 08:36Update from our very own weatherman
- October 10, 2023 08:33Preview
For its upcoming match against Bangladesh, England will have to adjust from the hot and humid climate of Ahmedabad, where temperatures reach 35 degrees, to the cooler climate of Dharamsala up north, where the mercury levels will be around 24 degrees during the morning when the match begins.
New Zealand’s emphatic nine-wicket victory over England in the opening match of the 2023 ODI World Cup has sent a strong message to the other teams in the tournament that the Three Lions are not invincible. The way they lost the match highlighted the same batting timidity that hurt their campaign in 2015.
Despite the low crowd turnout in Ahmedabad, the fans would have hoped to see England put up a fight. The English line-up has several players who have made a name for themselves in the Indian Premier League, including Jos Buttler, who received the loudest cheer from the crowd when he came out to bat.READ MORE
- October 10, 2023 08:31Live Streaming Info
When will ENG vs BAN World Cup match be played?
The England vs Bangladesh ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played on Tuesday, October 10.
What time will ENG vs BAN World Cup match begin?
The England vs Bangladesh ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will begin at 10:30 AM IST.
Where will ENG vs BAN World Cup match take place?
The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between England and Bangladesh will take place at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.
Which TV channel will broadcast ENG vs BAN World Cup match Live?
The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between England and Bangladesh will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports networkfrom 10:30 AM IST onwards.
Where to watch Live streaming of ENG vs BAN World Cup match?
The ICC World Cup 2023 match between England and Bangladesh will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
Latest on Sportstar
- PKL Auction 2023 Live Updates, Day 2: Updated teams, Full player list, purse remaining; Shadloui, Pawan break record; Thalaivas sign Bastami
- PKL Auction 2023, Season 10 Day 2: Full players list; categories - raiders, defenders, all-rounders
- England vs Bangladesh Live Score, World Cup 2023: BAN wins toss, to field first vs ENG; Topley in for Ali
- PKL Auction 2023, Day 2 LIVE updates: Full list of sold and unsold players; Tamil Thalaivas gets Bastami
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023-24: Full schedule, teams, squads, date, venues
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE