ICC World Cup 2023: Ben Stokes likely to miss WC clash against Bangladesh, Dharamshala outfield rated average 

Stokes had a brief hit in the nets on Sunday and did some running. However, he did not appear 100 per cent fit. Dharamshala outfield rated average by experts.

Published : Oct 08, 2023 18:07 IST , Dharamshala - 1 MIN READ

Ayan Acharya
Ayan Acharya
Ben Stokes during a nets session in Dharamshala ahead of Bangladesh clash
Ben Stokes during a nets session in Dharamshala ahead of Bangladesh clash | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Ben Stokes during a nets session in Dharamshala ahead of Bangladesh clash | Photo Credit: Getty Images

England’s allrounder Ben Stokes is unlikely to appear in the team’s second ODI World Cup match against Bangladesh in Dharamsala on Tuesday.

Stokes had a brief hit in the nets on Sunday and did some running. However, he did not appear 100 per cent fit. A hip niggle kept England’s Test captain out of the World Cup opener against New Zealand, which the team lost by nine wickets.

Stokes, who was the Player of the Match in the 2019 final, came out of ODI retirement in August this year despite a long-standing knee injury. He did not play in England’s warm-up game against Bangladesh in Guwahati.

Meanwhile, during a scheduled visit, Chris Tetley, ICC’s head of events, and pitch consultant Andy Atkinson inspected the outfield on Sunday. “The ICC independent pitch consultant has taken a look at the outfield today and is comfortable with the conditions,” said a spokesperson.

The outfield conditions during the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match raised safety concerns. Several players from both sides lost their footing in the deep, with Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman luckily avoiding a serious knee injury while fielding.

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

ODI World Cup /

England /

Ben Stokes /

Bangladesh

