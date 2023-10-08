MagazineBuy Print

World Cup 2023: India will not wear Orange jersey for Pakistan match in Ahmedabad, confirms BCCI

World Cup 2023: BCCI treasurer Ashish Shelar dismissed the alleged reports and stated that ‘the Men in Blue will sport India colours – Blue at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023’.

Published : Oct 08, 2023 17:12 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India will not wear a saffron/orange jersey during its World Cup 2023 match against Pakistan in Ahmedabad.
India will not wear a saffron/orange jersey during its World Cup 2023 match against Pakistan in Ahmedabad.
infoIcon

India will not wear a saffron/orange jersey during its World Cup 2023 match against Pakistan in Ahmedabad. | Photo Credit: AFP

In the lead-up to the much-anticipated World Cup game between India and Pakistan at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on October 14, there was speculation around a change in the Indian team’s playing jersey.

However, the BCCI treasurer Ashish Shelar dismissed the alleged reports and stated that ‘the Men in Blue will sport India colours – Blue at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023’.

The earlier rumours centred around India donning an orange/saffron jersey in its duel against Pakistan. While it is a fact that the squad members donned an orange jersey for training schedules, they have always turned out in the blue shade for matches including the latest World Cup game against Australia here at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

India vs Pakistan

