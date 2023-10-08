IND vs AUS: David Warner becomes fastest to 1000 ODI World Cup runs, breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s record

Australia opener became the fastest batter to complete 1000 runs in ODI World Cup during his side’s match against India in Chennai on Sunday.

Warner reached the milestone in 19 innings to break Sachin Tendulkar and AB de Villiers’ joint record of 20 innings.

Walking out to open the innings, Warner completed the feat in Hardik Pandya’s over, the seventh of the innings, with a straight drive to hit a boundary.

Warner has struck three fifties and four hundreds in World Cups so far. India captain Rohit Sharma is also in the contention to get to the top of the list. Rohit has 978 runs in 17 innings and needs 22 more to pip Warner.