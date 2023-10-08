MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs AUS: David Warner becomes fastest to 1000 ODI World Cup runs, breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s record

Warner reached the milestone in 19 innings to break Sachin Tendulkar and AB de Villiers’ joint record of 20 innings.

Published : Oct 08, 2023 14:30 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Australia’s batter David Warner plays a shot during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.
Australia’s batter David Warner plays a shot during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Australia’s batter David Warner plays a shot during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Australia opener became the fastest batter to complete 1000 runs in ODI World Cup during his side’s match against India in Chennai on Sunday.

Warner reached the milestone in 19 innings to break Sachin Tendulkar and AB de Villiers’ joint record of 20 innings.

FOLLOW | India vs Australia LIVE score and updates, ODI World Cup 2023

Walking out to open the innings, Warner completed the feat in Hardik Pandya’s over, the seventh of the innings, with a straight drive to hit a boundary.

Warner has struck three fifties and four hundreds in World Cups so far. India captain Rohit Sharma is also in the contention to get to the top of the list. Rohit has 978 runs in 17 innings and needs 22 more to pip Warner.

Related stories

Related Topics

ICC World Cup 2023 /

David Warner /

Rohit Sharma

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia Live Score, ICC World Cup 2023: AUS 51/1 (11) Warner, Smith take AUS past 50 after Marsh departs
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs AUS: David Warner becomes fastest to 1000 ODI World Cup runs, breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s record
    Team Sportstar
  3. Fastest to 1000 World Cup runs: Warner breaks Tendulkar, de Villiers’ record; Rohit eyes to better it
    Team Sportstar
  4. Rohit Sharma becomes oldest captain to lead India in ODI World Cup match
    Team Sportstar
  5. Most runs in ODI World Cup: Full list of leading run-getters in WCs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. Rohit Sharma becomes oldest captain to lead India in ODI World Cup match
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs AUS: David Warner becomes fastest to 1000 ODI World Cup runs, breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s record
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ashwin named in India playing XI for IND vs AUS, set to play in first ODI World Cup match since 2015 semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Most runs in ODI World Cup: Full list of leading run-getters in WCs
    Team Sportstar
  5. Fastest to 1000 World Cup runs: Warner breaks Tendulkar, de Villiers’ record; Rohit eyes to better it
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia Live Score, ICC World Cup 2023: AUS 51/1 (11) Warner, Smith take AUS past 50 after Marsh departs
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs AUS: David Warner becomes fastest to 1000 ODI World Cup runs, breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s record
    Team Sportstar
  3. Fastest to 1000 World Cup runs: Warner breaks Tendulkar, de Villiers’ record; Rohit eyes to better it
    Team Sportstar
  4. Rohit Sharma becomes oldest captain to lead India in ODI World Cup match
    Team Sportstar
  5. Most runs in ODI World Cup: Full list of leading run-getters in WCs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment