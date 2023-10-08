MagazineBuy Print

NZ vs NED, ICC Cricket World Cup: Williamson continues to be sidelined; Southee, Ferguson in contention

Ferguson missed New Zealand’s opening match against England due to a niggle, with Southee, who fractured his right thumb during an ODI against England, also failing to recover on time.

Published : Oct 08, 2023 13:04 IST , Hyderabad - 2 MINS READ

V S Aravind
V.S. Aravind
New Zealand’s Kane Williamson during practice ahead of an ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match.
New Zealand’s Kane Williamson during practice ahead of an ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match. | Photo Credit: ANDREW BOYERS/ REUTERS
infoIcon

New Zealand’s Kane Williamson during practice ahead of an ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match. | Photo Credit: ANDREW BOYERS/ REUTERS

Kane Williamson has been ruled out of New Zealand’s second ICC World Cup 2023 match against the Netherlands at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Monday. The regular skipper will continue to spend more time on the sidelines.

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said fast bowlers Lockie Ferguson and Tim Southee will make a return to the side for the second game against the Dutch after recovering from injuries.

ALSO READ: Markram relishes satisfying ton as South Africa picks Sri Lanka apart

“Lockie Ferguson got through training really well so providing he is scrubbed up okay this morning, he will be available for this next game. Tim Southee also got through the training really well. It was great to see him back at the bowling crease and also doing a little bit of fielding as well,” Stead said on Sunday morning.

“He will just get a final x-ray done this morning and we will make a call after that but it is all looking good for selection from now on and into the rest of the tournament,” the head coach added.

Ferguson missed New Zealand’s opening match against England due to a niggle, with Southee, who fractured his right thumb during an ODI against England, also failing to recover on time.

Williamson, who is recovering from an ACL tear, was present during the team’s first training session on Saturday evening and was involved in warm-ups and light training drills.

Providing an update on Williamson’s injury, Stead said: “Kane is also been progressing very well. I think the fielding is still the element for him that he’s just got to get a little bit higher and get a little more trust in his body.”

“But he is progressing really well and we are pretty confident he will be playing the third match for us. We have got another training to get through today so we will finalise the team once we have got through that training. At this stage with Kane, we are looking like the third game is when he will start the tournament.”

Williamson missed New Zealand’s first game against England and is now targeting a return when the Black Caps take on Bangladesh on October 13 in Chennai. The skipper featured in the two warm-up games against Pakistan and South Africa, registering a half-century against Pakistan. 

Against South Africa, Williamson scored 37 and had a decent hit before retiring out.

Tom Latham will continue to lead the side in Williamson’s absence as New Zealand aims to register its second consecutive win after hammering England by nine wickets in Ahmedabad.

